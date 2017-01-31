Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

18:29 31 January 2017

Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Suffolk has been called on to create a 12-point plan for Sizewell C – echoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit.

1 Comments
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Community leaders today criticised the county’s “passive and supine” involvement in EDF Energy’s nuclear power plant proposals, to date, and pushed for a more “robust” response.

Michael Gower, whose Blything division at Suffolk County Council (SCC) neighbours the development site, urged his colleagues to “get on the war-footing” with EDF.

His calls for a 12-point plan came during SCC’s extraordinary cabinet meeting on its response to stage two of EDF’s consultation.

The 150-page response criticises EDF for failing to provide evidence about its proposals or consider alternatives. It says the council cannot back its plans without further work.

Chief topics of concern remain the five-storey campus to house 2,400 workers near RSPB Minsmere; the B1122 as a main transport route, and the environmental impact of building a nuclear power station in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

While councillors repeatedly stressed their desire to work with EDF over its proposals, which would create hundreds of jobs and bring millions of pounds to Suffolk’s economy, there was agreement that Suffolk needed a better deal. Guy McGregor, chairman of Sizewell C Joint Local Authorities Group, said: “If Suffolk is going to do the right thing by the nation, regarding its energy needs, it is essential that the nation – and especially EDF – do the right thing by Suffolk.”

Mr McGregor added that Suffolk was “frustrated” by the lack of progress from EDF so far.

Richard Smith, whose Leiston division is directly affected by the proposal, was the only cabinet member not to approve the response. He was “extremely distressed” that it did not recommend the “D2” route – a new road from the A12 to Sizewell – as an alternative to the B1122. He criticised the report and said it should be “more demanding.”

Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell, B1122 Action Group and Together Against Sizewell C – all asked the council for assurances. Afterwards, Alison Downes, of TEAGS, said she “absolutely endorsed” the 12-point plan and came away “very heartened”. “We’ve heard a lot today that means we can hold SCC to account,” she added.

An EDF spokesman said: “Our Stage 2 public consultation ends on Friday and we are continuing to meet residents and community groups to get their feedback on our proposals.

“We have already engaged with over 3,500 people.

“This is only the second stage of a multi stage consultation, providing enough detail for stakeholders to provide an opinion on the issues and plans presented.

“We look forward to reading all the responses and how they will inform out developing proposals for Sizewell C, an important project for Suffolk.”

Keywords: Theresa May Suffolk County Council Suffolk Suffolk County

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

1 comment

  • You people are wasting your time talking to SCC and the District Councils. They are mostly geriatric amateurs who have very little idea how the modern business world operates. These councillors promised hundreds of jobs at Snoasis 10 years ago and hundreds of jobs for local people at the greenhouse development in Great Blakenham 4 years ago. Nothing has materialised. The track record of our councils is pathetic and it's unlikely they will be successful negotiating with EDF to allay concerns of the community

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    uk column

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

18:29 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Suffolk has been called on to create a 12-point plan for Sizewell C – echoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit.

British Airways to add Florence, Geneva and Nice to summer schedule at Stansted

10:40 Duncan Brodie
Celebrating the launch of British Airways flights from Stansted Airport in May last year.

British Airways is to launch three new destinations and increase frequency on two existing routes from Stansted Airport this summer.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

10:14 Lauren Everitt
Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

A deal has been completed today for Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd to be acquired with a controlling interest by Celador Radio Broadcasting.

Bookmakers condemn ‘rigged’ report by MPs on fixed odds betting terminals

17:07 Josie Clarke
A fixed odds gambling machine. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

The trade body for bookmakers has described a report by MPs on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) as “deeply flawed” after it called for the maximum stake on the terminals to be cut from £100 to just £2.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

10:19 Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

Ivy Duhamel

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

Protestors gathered outside Colchester Town Hall for the demonstration. Credit: Maria Wilby

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24