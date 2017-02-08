Snow

Suffolk youth scheme to launch at The Brudenell, Aldeburgh, to make employment an ‘enticing adventure’

18:22 08 February 2017

Archant

Suffolk youngsters are being offered a behind the scenes look at some of the region’s most successful businesses to help make the transition into employment “an enticing adventure rather than a shock”.

Enterprise Explorer Days launches this month at The Brudenell hotel in Aldeburgh when the first cohort of young adults will be able to learn new skills through “exciting, hands-on” experiences.

The brand new holiday programme, focussed on the Suffolk coast, is intended to help youngsters aged 12-18 during challenging times.

Framlingham-based youth group, Fresh Aspirations, which is organising the programme, highlighted high levels of youth employment and said many Suffolk businesses found it difficult to recruit appropriately skilled staff.

Former member, Emelia Garvie, 18, said: “Fresh Aspirations facilitated some great experiences for me, introduced me to people and gave me chances to discover new skills. I think this Enterprise Explorer Day looks like fun and is a must for everyone, as not only are they providing an excellent opportunity to gain an insight into the hospitality industry and the diverse range of careers that are available in that sector, they open young people’s eyes to how their skills can be applied in any industry.”

Peter Osborne, T A Hotel Collection’s operations director, said: “We are delighted to be involved with Enterprise Explorer days and we’re looking forward to welcoming a number of young adults to The Brudenell.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give them real projects to get their teeth into and to show them what goes on behind the scenes in busy hotels, not only in the kitchens and rooms, but also with human resources, marketing, and finance so they can see the kind of careers on offer in the industry.

“That aside, these Enterprise Explorer Days are a holiday activity and the main object is for the young people to have fun and a great experience. We can promise them that.”

The Brudenell session takes place on Wednesday, February 15, from 10am-3pm.

Attendance costs £25, with all proceeds being reinvested in providing services for young people.

Email admin@freshaspirations.co.uk or call 07773 328495 to find out more.

