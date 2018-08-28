Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Morbid or more bids? Essex auctioneers launch a spooky kind of sale

PUBLISHED: 08:35 31 October 2018

The Mummy. Picture: Sworder

The Mummy. Picture: Sworder

Archant

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the ghoulish and grisly items coming up for auction in Essex, to put you in the mood for Halloween. Sworders Fine Art have been building up a collection of strange consignments for their next ‘Out of the Ordinary’ sale to be held early next year.

The Mummy. Picture: SworderThe Mummy. Picture: Sworder

Not to be mistaken for a Monday morning commuter heading back to work after a heavy weekend, this full size film prop from ‘The Mummy Returns’, the 2001 blockbuster movie featuring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, is now up for grabs with an estimate of £500-800.

The Meaning of Witch Craft

Thought to be the father of modern witchcraft, Gerald Brosseau Gardner published ‘The Meaning of Witchcraft’ in 1959, not long after laws punishing witches were repealed.

The Meaning of WitchcraftThe Meaning of Witchcraft

It was the first sympathetic book written from the point of view of a practicing witch, and the first edition is estimated at £100-200.

Vampire in her coffin

This rather kitsch full-sized working model of a vampire in her coffin was originally made for a travelling fairground show.

Vampire in her coffin. Picture: Stephen BakerVampire in her coffin. Picture: Stephen Baker

Her eyes open and close and the stake moves in and out of her heart. It carries an auction estimate of £1,000-1,500.

Silhouette scene

Set the scene for those creepy ghost stories by casting a light on this superb 19th century pictorial silhouette of a grave digger being confronted by a skeleton in a long cloak.

19th century pictorial silhouette19th century pictorial silhouette

It’s estimated for sale at £200-300.

One-legged skeleton

This one-legged human skeleton was brought to the UK in the 1920s, where it was presented to the somewhat gullible public as a pirate from Treasure Island!

Pirate skeleton. Picture: Stephen BakerPirate skeleton. Picture: Stephen Baker

It is now estimated for sale at £1,000-1,500.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Morbid or more bids? Essex auctioneers launch a spooky kind of sale

37 minutes ago Jessica Hill
The Mummy. Picture: Sworder

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the ghoulish and grisly items coming up for auction in Essex, to put you in the mood for Halloween. Sworders Fine Art have been building up a collection of strange consignments for their next ‘Out of the Ordinary’ sale to be held early next year.

Evans Cycles, which has stores in Ipswich and Norwich, could close up to half its outlets

08:01 Sarah Chambers & PA
An Evans Cycles store Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

As many as half of a cycling retail chain’s stores could close, putting hundreds of jobs under threat.

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

Yesterday, 18:15 Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

Yesterday, 17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

How this budget will affect businesspeople in Suffolk and Essex

Yesterday, 12:23 Jessica Hill
Chancellor Philip Hammond Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

From apprentices to entrepreneurs, the raft of changes in this year’s budget are bound to affect people involved in all levels of business in East Anglia. Our experts in Suffolk give their reaction to Chancellor Hammond’s big announcements.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load across A12 and A14

The load will be escorted by Suffolk Constabulary from Ferry Road, Bawdsey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide