Morbid or more bids? Essex auctioneers launch a spooky kind of sale

The Mummy. Picture: Sworder Archant

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the ghoulish and grisly items coming up for auction in Essex, to put you in the mood for Halloween. Sworders Fine Art have been building up a collection of strange consignments for their next ‘Out of the Ordinary’ sale to be held early next year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mummy. Picture: Sworder The Mummy. Picture: Sworder

Not to be mistaken for a Monday morning commuter heading back to work after a heavy weekend, this full size film prop from ‘The Mummy Returns’, the 2001 blockbuster movie featuring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, is now up for grabs with an estimate of £500-800.

The Meaning of Witch Craft

Thought to be the father of modern witchcraft, Gerald Brosseau Gardner published ‘The Meaning of Witchcraft’ in 1959, not long after laws punishing witches were repealed.

The Meaning of Witchcraft The Meaning of Witchcraft

It was the first sympathetic book written from the point of view of a practicing witch, and the first edition is estimated at £100-200.

Vampire in her coffin

This rather kitsch full-sized working model of a vampire in her coffin was originally made for a travelling fairground show.

Vampire in her coffin. Picture: Stephen Baker Vampire in her coffin. Picture: Stephen Baker

Her eyes open and close and the stake moves in and out of her heart. It carries an auction estimate of £1,000-1,500.

Silhouette scene

Set the scene for those creepy ghost stories by casting a light on this superb 19th century pictorial silhouette of a grave digger being confronted by a skeleton in a long cloak.

19th century pictorial silhouette 19th century pictorial silhouette

It’s estimated for sale at £200-300.

One-legged skeleton

This one-legged human skeleton was brought to the UK in the 1920s, where it was presented to the somewhat gullible public as a pirate from Treasure Island!

Pirate skeleton. Picture: Stephen Baker Pirate skeleton. Picture: Stephen Baker

It is now estimated for sale at £1,000-1,500.