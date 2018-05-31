Overcast

Suffolk Yacht Harbour is setting sail for Southampton

PUBLISHED: 12:52 22 August 2018

Suffolk Yacht Harbour Marina. Picture: Patrick Squire

Archant

Suffolk Yacht Harbour (SYH), which is in the midst of an investment plan to improve facilities, will exhibit at the Southampton Boat Show next month.

Suffolk Yacht Harbour workshop. Picture: Emily HarrisSuffolk Yacht Harbour workshop. Picture: Emily Harris

SYH managing director Jonathan Dyke explained: “This year, phase two of our state-of-the-art shower development project will be completed and we will be announcing exciting new environmental schemes later in the year.”

The marine industry appears to be sailing high, with revenues increasing by 3.4% in 2017 - the best since the financial crisis - and the sector estimated to have contributed £1.3bn to the country’s economy between March 2016 and April 2017.

SYH, along with six of its onsite marine businesses, will be attending the show from September 14 to 23 and showcasing everything from boat building to marina berthing, sail making, rigging, marine electronics, stainless steel fabrication and sailing school courses.

SYH is a privately owned, independent marina on the River Orwell at Levington that serves as a hub for sailors and power boaters looking for marina berthing, maintenance work, chandlery equipment, sailing courses and regattas.

Suffolk Yacht Harbour's annual classic regatta. Picture: Emily HarrisSuffolk Yacht Harbour's annual classic regatta. Picture: Emily Harris

Mr Dyke added: “Following the cancellation of the London Boat Show for 2019, the Southampton Boat Show is a key date in our calendar. As the UK’s largest marine show, it provides us with the perfect opportunity to engage with marine consumers and businesses from all over the country.

“With so many marine experts on one stand, visitors to the show will be able to receive expert advice to a wide range of boating queries. Together with our onsite businesses, SYH carries out repairs and refits on vessels from all over the country, so whether you are from the east coast or further afield we invite everyone to come and find out more.”

During the show, teams from SYH’s onsite partners Classic Marine chandlery, Evolution Rigging, OneSails, Mr Stainless, Seapower Marine Electronics and East Anglian Sailing School will also be on hand to answer any queries.

