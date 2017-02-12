Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thaxted nutritionist rises to gluten-free bread challenge with launch of MannaVida

08:50 12 February 2017

Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

Archant

A professional nutritionist who found herself facing a restricted diet has launched her own business, producing gluten-free bread and flour mixes.

Comment

Davina Steel, whose career has included spells as sales and marketing driector of a health and diagnostics company and managing editor of a biotechnology journal, was treated sucessfully for an invasive cancer three years ago but was left with a number of intolerances, including to gluten.

“My husband and I love good food, love it with a passion,” says Davina. “I would dream of artisan bread with some lovely cheese and wine, but that was no longer to be.

“One day, whilst bemoaning the fact that I couldn’t find any bread I was happy to eat I resigned myself to being wheat and gluten free for the rest of my life.

“My husband’s reaction was ‘You’re a nutritional sientist who spends her life in the kitchen. If you can’t sort it out ...’.”

Challenge accepted, she carried on with her writing while developing a product range before launching her business, MannaVida, which she now runs with her husband, Dan Jennings, and a part-time assistant, from a unit at Stanbrook, near Thaxted,

The couple raided their pensions to overcome the initial cash-flow challenge but, since the business began trading in November, sales have built rapidly and it has now launched on Ocado as well as signing up with three major health food distributors.

“We have a whole bundle of export opportunities too,” adds Davina. “The plan is to build sales with our existing range, but my focus is very much on new product development.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Thaxted nutritionist rises to gluten-free bread challenge with launch of MannaVida

41 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

A professional nutritionist who found herself facing a restricted diet has launched her own business, producing gluten-free bread and flour mixes.

NFU secretary at Saffron Walden scoops accolade for helping members

06:18 Sarah Chambers
Roger Willmott, National Farmers' Union (NFU) group secretary at Saffron Walden, flanked by NFU East regional director Robert Sheasby and NFU president Meurig Raymond at the awards event at the House of Lords.

A group secretary for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said he was “honoured” after scooping a regional award for his efforts.

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

Yesterday, 14:00 Tom Potter
Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

High Street traders are predicting “tragic” consequences if the Government sees through plans to raise business rates by an average of 177% in Southwold.

Suffolk Life raises cash for St Nicholas Hospice Care, the Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan

Yesterday, 08:42 Duncan Brodie
Some of the Suffolk Life staff who took part in the 2016 Alton Water Run

Pensions specialist Suffolk Life says it raised a total of £6,458 during 2016 for its three selected charities for the year, St Nicholas Hospice Care, The Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan in Ipswich.

Feeding the pipeline: Water companies team up to tap into future talent

Fri, 18:05 Mark Shields
Utilities companies including Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk are working together to feed the pipeline of new talent

The region’s biggest water companies have revealed plans to come together to tap into the talent of the future.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Gallery: See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24