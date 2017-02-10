Overcast

The Ipswich Hotel at Copdock to kick-off year of fundraising for the Papworth Trust

06:19 10 February 2017

Jo Revitt, corporate partnership fundraiser at Papworth Trust, with Rameth Kurdi, general manager at the Ipswich Hotel

Jo Revitt, corporate partnership fundraiser at Papworth Trust, with Rameth Kurdi, general manager at the Ipswich Hotel

Archant

A Suffolk hotel has announced plans to support a leading disability charity for the next 12 months.

The Ipswich Hotel at Copdock, which was acquired by Cameron Ventures last summer, will be kicking off its year-long fundraising effort for the Papworth Trust by hosting a grand dinner and dance charity ball on Saturday, May 20.

In addition, a donation to support the charity’s services in Ipswich will be made through a new monthly networking supper club, Swichon.

And general manager Rameth Kurdi will also be getting “arrested” in the name of charity as part of the Ipswich-based Parole for Papworth event on Thursday, February 23.

Rameth said: “When we took over the hotel in August, I wanted to get out and meet people. One of the first people I met at a networking event was Jo Revitt, from Papworth Trust, who told me all about the fantastic work the charity does in Ipswich.

“I also visited the Ipswich Centre and spoke to staff and met people supported by the centre. It was very inspiring and it made me want to support Papworth Trust for the next year.”

The charity ball, tickets for which are now on sale, will include champagne and canapes, a three-course dinner, a live band, a disco, a raffle and an auction. Tickets are priced £55 per head or £500 for a table of 10. For details, call 01473 209988 or email events@hotelipswich.co.uk.

Jo Revitt, corporate partnership fundraiser at Papworth Trust, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Rameth and everyone at the Ipswich Hotel.

“The charity ball will be a wonderful occasion where everyone who attends will be guaranteed a great time while supporting the work Papworth Trust does with disabled people in the Ipswich area.”

The Ipswich Hotel at Copdock to kick-off year of fundraising for the Papworth Trust

