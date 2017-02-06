Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Week Ahead: Thomas Cook expected to post increased Q1 loss following terror attacks

06:20 06 February 2017

Ravender Sembhy

Thomas Cook is due to report first quarter results on Thursday, February 9. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Thomas Cook is due to report first quarter results on Thursday, February 9. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Thomas Cook will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the travel sector looks to recover from a year that saw European terror attacks and political instability in Turkey dent bookings.

Comment
Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser. Photo: Thomas Cook/PA WireThomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser. Photo: Thomas Cook/PA Wire

City analysts forecast that losses at the travel giant will widen in the three months to the end of December, with the group’s Nordic and German airline operations dragging on its performance.

Jeffrey Harwood, at Stifel, said: “Last year a £49m operating loss was incurred in the first quarter. We expect some increase in the loss this year, reflecting lower profits in Nordics, difficult trading at Condor and adverse currency translation movements.”

Last year Thomas Cook boss Peter Fankhauser bemoaned a “difficult year for tourism” after the group revealed that underlying profits dipped to £308m in the year to September 30, from £310m a year earlier.

Political ruptures in Turkey and the terrorist atrocity in Brussels knocked demand, although it said that moves to shift to alternative destinations helped limit the blows.

Wyn Ellis, analyst at Numis Securities, said: “We remain unenthusiastic about the investment merits of Thomas Cook: we believe that the basic business model continues to face structural challenges.”

Nevertheless, Mr Ellis still expects the travel giant to report an “upbeat” set of results on Thursday amid a backdrop of steady demand and softer comparatives.

He said: “Underlying trading and demand trends have been quite encouraging. Travel agents in the UK have also reported brisk bookings in recent weeks in a very competitive market in which the tour operators are in a strong relative position.”

Mr Ellis also flagged the closure of the Sharm el-Sheikh beach resort in Egypt last year, which saw Thomas Cook’s figures take a hit in the first three months of 2016.

But Mr Harwood said that “despite Brexit and the weakness of sterling, demand for overseas holidays remains robust” in the UK.

At its results in November, Thomas Cook said it was confident of achieving a result in line with expectations in 2017 and Mr Harwood added that, while it was “still early days”, this week’s update was likely to offer a similar message, with market conditions largely unchanged.

Keywords: United Kingdom Turkey Brussels

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Colchester start-up Walton’s Trees Services ‘well set for growth’, says Nwes adviser

27 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Alex Walton of Walton's Tree Services.

Having worked as a tree surgeon alongside his uncle for eight years, Alex Walton is now operating on his own as Walton’s Tree Services.

Firms told not to “write off” older workers as government looks to get 1m more over 50s into the workforce

07:00 Bethany Whymark
Aviva UK and Ireland Life CEO Andy Briggs has been appointed as the government's business champion for older workers. Picture: Aviva

Employers have been encouraged not “write off” older workers because of their age as the government looks to grow the over 50s workforce by 1m over the next five years.

The Week Ahead: Thomas Cook expected to post increased Q1 loss following terror attacks

06:20 Ravender Sembhy
Thomas Cook is due to report first quarter results on Thursday, February 9. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Thomas Cook will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the travel sector looks to recover from a year that saw European terror attacks and political instability in Turkey dent bookings.

Norse helping to keep East Anglian Air Ambulance in action with donation

Yesterday, 15:00 Bethany Whymark
Norse employees Abi Grand Jodie Wills present a cheque to Holly Lambert of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Norse

A commercial service provider is helping keep a medical charity in action with a £1,350 donation.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24