Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Week Ahead: Thomson holidays owner Tui to deliver first quarter update

06:30 13 February 2017

RAVENDER SEMBHY

Thomson and First Choice owner TUI will deliver a first quarter trading update this week.

Thomson and First Choice owner TUI will deliver a first quarter trading update this week.

Archant

Thomson owner Tui will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the City looks for any indication that a strong trend in British bookings last year continued into 2017.

Comment
TUI is among a number of travel firms facing a European Commission investigation over pricing.TUI is among a number of travel firms facing a European Commission investigation over pricing.

The travel giant reported in September that British holidaymakers had shrugged off worries over the Brexit vote and plunging pound with strong demand for trips abroad.

Observers will look for signs that the upward trajectory continued, or if an expected dip in consumer confidence has started to affect bookings.

Graham Spooner, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said: “This is an important time of year for the world’s largest tourism group as many people are planning and booking their summer holidays.

“In December the company said trading for the winter and summer 2017 seasons was in line with expectations.”

Tui said in September that the UK was its best-performing region over the summer season, with revenues up 5%, while bookings from Britain also surged by 22% for the winter as sun-seekers headed to long-haul destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Tui said long-haul bookings alone from the UK rose 26% as it switches its focus to far-flung destinations, having added planes flying to Cuba and Sri Lanka.

It added that trips to the Canaries, Cyprus and Cape Verde were also in demand as holidaymakers continue to stay away from politically unstable Turkey and Egypt.

Mr Spooner added: “The market will also be interested in any further news on the joint venture with Etihad Airways to create a new airline, as well as any comments on the new investigation into hotel accommodation by the EU Commission.”

Earlier this month the European Commission launched an investigation into a string of tour operators including Tui and Thomas Cook over claims they blocked some customers from getting the cheapest prices.

The firms, also including Kuoni, REWE and Melia Hotels, are facing allegations that certain customers were stopped from accessing the best price, or seeing a hotel’s full availability, because of their nationality.

The EU’s competition watchdog said agreements struck by the travel operators and the hoteliers had led to customer complaints.

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Lloyds Bank East of England PMI report shows continued strong demand during January

07:30 Duncan Brodie
Steve Elsom of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Business in the East of England saw strong demand for their goods and services during January and continued to create new jobs despite a slight slowdown in output growth, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Regional PMI report.

The Week Ahead: Thomson holidays owner Tui to deliver first quarter update

06:30 RAVENDER SEMBHY
Thomson and First Choice owner TUI will deliver a first quarter trading update this week.

Thomson owner Tui will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the City looks for any indication that a strong trend in British bookings last year continued into 2017.

Thaxted nutritionist rises to gluten-free bread challenge with launch of MannaVida

Yesterday, 08:50 Duncan Brodie
Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

A professional nutritionist who found herself facing a restricted diet has launched her own business, producing gluten-free bread and flour mixes.

NFU secretary at Saffron Walden scoops accolade for helping members

Yesterday, 06:18 Sarah Chambers
Roger Willmott, National Farmers' Union (NFU) group secretary at Saffron Walden, flanked by NFU East regional director Robert Sheasby and NFU president Meurig Raymond at the awards event at the House of Lords.

A group secretary for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said he was “honoured” after scooping a regional award for his efforts.

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Tom Potter
Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

High Street traders are predicting “tragic” consequences if the Government sees through plans to raise business rates by an average of 177% in Southwold.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Police hunt two joyriders who crashed stolen BMW X5 into front of older couple’s home in Clacton

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

Janice and John Woodhams enjoy special reasons for celebration at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone

Janice and John Woodhams celebrated their birthdays and wedding anniversary at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Video: Dog walker reveals how she stumbled across £50m of cocaine on Hopton beach

Valerie McGee with her dog Rudey who found £50 million of cocaine on Hopton beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

North Stander: A win for all Town fans to really savour, how quickly things change!

Emyr Huws waves at the travelling fans at Villa Park after the win

Most commented

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24