Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

PUBLISHED: 10:15 31 October 2018

Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Archant

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Bullet wound by horrormakeupfxBullet wound by horrormakeupfx

Arabella Clarke, 37, of Mersea Island, Essex, has been fascinated by horror make up ever since she discovered a love of creative gore while working at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s theatre department.

“My fifth job as a freelance make up artist was for the BBC, working on an episode of Fairy Tales called True Story with the characters of Elizabeth Fry and Florence Nightingale. They joked that my make up was too scary!

The Nun by horrormakeupfxThe Nun by horrormakeupfx

“Over the years I’ve done a lot of make up for death metal bands, because I love the gory look.”

Each make up session lasts between 20 minutes and an hour, and all sorts of materials are applied, from gelatine, to sculpt gunshot wounds, to cotton wool, latec and silicone.

Slit throat by horrormakeupfxSlit throat by horrormakeupfx

“There’s a real art to it,” she says. “If you think of the face as a TV screen with lots of small pixels, you have to colour not in one block but blending the dots. The trick is to hide the edges and blend it well.”

Her celebrity clients have included Nick Moran from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, who she applied a bald cap to for a secret film project.

Zipper face by horrormakeupfxZipper face by horrormakeupfx

While during previous Halloweens, the Joker look was freakishly popular, this year, Miss Clarke reveals that she is now inundated with nun requests, thanks to The Nun movie which came out this year.

“That’s the look that terrifies me the most, I think because the freaky make up is such a contrast with the nun habit,” she admits. “Day of the Dead is also a popular look. But the trick to being an authentic zombie is really about how you move, not the make up.

Arabella Clarke of horrormakeupfxArabella Clarke of horrormakeupfx

“There’s also a bit of a craze this year for the zipper face - I’ve done three of those so far this week.”

Miss Clarke’s biggest tip for those applying make up this Halloween is to use a stipple sponge, which is a coarse sponge with holes in it that can be picked up from pro make up stores for under £1.

“It really helps fake blood to look more splattered over the face,” she said. “It’s really good for grazes too, if you run it diagonally over a raised area of the body really fast.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Morbid or more bids? Essex auctioneers launch a spooky kind of sale

08:35 Jessica Hill
The Mummy. Picture: Sworder

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the ghoulish and grisly items coming up for auction in Essex, to put you in the mood for Halloween. Sworders Fine Art have been building up a collection of strange consignments for their next ‘Out of the Ordinary’ sale to be held early next year.

Evans Cycles, which has stores in Ipswich and Norwich, could close up to half its outlets

08:01 Sarah Chambers & PA
An Evans Cycles store Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

As many as half of a cycling retail chain’s stores could close, putting hundreds of jobs under threat.

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

Yesterday, 18:15 Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

Yesterday, 17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide