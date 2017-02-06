Thinktank claims mass automation of public sector workforce could be on horizon

A cleaning robot at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

Technology could take almost 250,000 public sector jobs over the next 15 years, a new report has claimed.

According to the Reform thinktank, the use of artificially intelligent “chat bots” and websites would remove the need for around 90% of Whitehall administrators by 2030 – a total of 130,000 posts – saving £2.6bn a year.

Similar automation could replace a further 90,000 NHS administrative posts and 24,000 GP receptionists, saving more than £1.7bn.

The march of machines could also take roles normally associated with human practitioners, with around 30% of nursing activities – such as collecting information and administering non-intravenous medication – suitable for automation.

Doctors may also not escape the tech revolution, with computers already proving more effective at diagnosing lung cancer and robots outperforming surgeons in routine procedures.

The report also highlights the scope for increased automation in policing through crowd-monitoring drones and facial recognition technology, although it recognises the concerns involved in holding people’s images.

It argues that public services should become more flexible by embracing an Uber-style “gig” economy with workers supporting themselves through a variety of flexible jobs acquired through online platforms.

Such “contingent labour” platforms, it says, could suit hospitals and schools as an alternative to traditional agency models, as well as organisations which experience seasonal peaks in demand such as HMRC at the end of the tax year.

The report’s co-author Alexander Hitchcock said: “Such a rapid advance in the use of technology may seem controversial, and any job losses must be handled sensitively.

“But the result would be public services that are better, safer, smarter and more affordable.”

A report published by Adzuna last year on automation rated Norwich as one of the UK’s most at-risk cities, with 8% of vacancies classed as being at “high risk” of being taken over by robots by 2035.