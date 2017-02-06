Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thinktank claims mass automation of public sector workforce could be on horizon

06 February, 2017 - 11:00
A cleaning robot at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A cleaning robot at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

Technology could take almost 250,000 public sector jobs over the next 15 years, a new report has claimed.

Comment

According to the Reform thinktank, the use of artificially intelligent “chat bots” and websites would remove the need for around 90% of Whitehall administrators by 2030 – a total of 130,000 posts – saving £2.6bn a year.

Similar automation could replace a further 90,000 NHS administrative posts and 24,000 GP receptionists, saving more than £1.7bn.

The march of machines could also take roles normally associated with human practitioners, with around 30% of nursing activities – such as collecting information and administering non-intravenous medication – suitable for automation.

Doctors may also not escape the tech revolution, with computers already proving more effective at diagnosing lung cancer and robots outperforming surgeons in routine procedures.

The report also highlights the scope for increased automation in policing through crowd-monitoring drones and facial recognition technology, although it recognises the concerns involved in holding people’s images.

It argues that public services should become more flexible by embracing an Uber-style “gig” economy with workers supporting themselves through a variety of flexible jobs acquired through online platforms.

Such “contingent labour” platforms, it says, could suit hospitals and schools as an alternative to traditional agency models, as well as organisations which experience seasonal peaks in demand such as HMRC at the end of the tax year.

The report’s co-author Alexander Hitchcock said: “Such a rapid advance in the use of technology may seem controversial, and any job losses must be handled sensitively.

“But the result would be public services that are better, safer, smarter and more affordable.”

A report published by Adzuna last year on automation rated Norwich as one of the UK’s most at-risk cities, with 8% of vacancies classed as being at “high risk” of being taken over by robots by 2035.

Keywords: National

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ryanair reports profit fall of 8% as fares drop to 33 euro per passenger

08:47 Ravender Sembhy, Press Association
Ryanair aircraft.

Average seat prices at Ryanair fell by 17% towards the end of 2016 as it fought off competition from low-budget rivals – causing a hit to its profit.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Thinktank claims mass automation of public sector workforce could be on horizon

25 minutes ago Bethany Whymark
A cleaning robot at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Technology could take almost 250,000 public sector jobs over the next 15 years, a new report has claimed.

Firms told not to “write off” older workers as government looks to get 1m more over 50s into the workforce

10:09 Bethany Whymark
Aviva UK and Ireland Life CEO Andy Briggs has been appointed as the government's business champion for older workers. Picture: Aviva

Employers have been encouraged not “write off” older workers because of their age as the government looks to grow the over 50s workforce by 1m over the next five years.

Do you agree with the CBI’s priorities ahead of next month’s Budget?

10:07 Alan Jones, Press Association
Many firms are struggling to adjust to planned increases in the National Living Wage and plans for an apprenticeship levy, the government is being warned. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

The National Living Wage, the apprenticeship levy and inflationary pressures are weighing heavily on firms, a major business group has warned the government in its Budget submission.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 players - the top ten!

Allan Hunter enjoys a cigarette after Town's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom. Kevin Beattie and Robin Turner are also in celebratory mood.

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Cook steps down as England captain after being in charge of 59 Tests

Alastair Cook - has stepped down as England Test captain

Gallery: A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24