Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Third quarter profits at BT plunge more than a third amid Italian accounting scandal fallout

08:43 27 January 2017

Ravender Sembhy

Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

BT has reported a 37% plunge in third quarter profit after taking a hit from the accounting scandal at its Italian division.

1 Comments

The telecoms giant said on Tuesday that it will book a £530m writedown linked to “inappropriate behaviour” in Italy, up from a previous estimate of £145m.

The group said pre-tax profit fell to £526m in the three months to December 31, down from £832m in the same period a year ago.

BT said its total adjustments relating to the investigation of its Italian business amount to £268m for “prior year errors” and a specific item charge of £245m for changes in accounting estimates.

In better news for the group, revenue over the period rose 32% to £6.1bn.

BT chief executive Gavin Patterson said: “The good progress we’re making across most of the business has unfortunately been overshadowed by the results of our investigation into our Italian operations and our outlook.

“We’ve undertaken extensive investigations into our Italian business, including an independent review by KPMG, and I am deeply disappointed with the unacceptable practices by some that we’ve found. This has no place at BT, and it undermines the good work we’re doing elsewhere in the group. We are committed to ensuring the highest standards across the whole of BT.”

Mr Patterson again flagged a “challenging outlook in the UK public sector and international corporate markets”, but looked to reassure investors by highlighting record growth at EE and strong momentum in its consumer division.

The investigation into BT’s Italian arm revealed irregular accounting practices and a “complex set of improper sales, purchase, factoring and leasing transactions”, the firm said.

The net result is there has been an overstatement of earnings at BT’s Italian business over a number of years, leading to the upwards revision in the value of the writedown.

Keywords: BT BT United Kingdom Italy

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Third quarter profits at BT plunge more than a third amid Italian accounting scandal fallout

08:43 Ravender Sembhy
Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

BT has reported a 37% plunge in third quarter profit after taking a hit from the accounting scandal at its Italian division.

Tesco and Booker agree £3.7bn deal to create ‘UK’s leading food business’

08:52 Ravender Sembhy
Dave Lewis,chief executive of Tesco, (right) and Charles Wilson, chief executive of Booker. Photo: Stephen Lock/Tulchan Communications/PA Wire

Supermarket giant Tesco has agreed a £3.7bn merger deal with food wholesaler Booker.

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 Sarah Chambers
Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Colchester Business Enterprise Agency launches ‘In the Market for Success’ programme for female entrepreneurs

07:29 Duncan Brodie
Lyndee Oscar who launched her award-winning business Kids Backs 4 the Future after graduating from the Small Steps, Big Changes programme run by the Colcheser Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea).

Aspiring female entrepreneurs are being encouraged to head to the Colchester Business Centre for an opportunity to access a freed business support package worth more than £2,000.

Ipswich-based start-up Conga aims to be the Uber of inter-city coach travel

Yesterday, 11:04 Duncan Brodie
Members of the team at Conga, which aims to be to coaches what Uber is to taxis.

A Suffolk start-up business is aiming to have the same impact on inter-city coach travel as online ride-hailing service Uber has had on the taxi sector.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24