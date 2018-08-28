Swimming a mile a day, and that’s just for starters

Suffolk businessman Tim Evan is aiming to create waves to raise money for two important charities.

Mr Evans, a director at Poundfield Products, based at Creeting St Peter, is in training for two separate charity swims where he will aim to swim more than 52,000 metres in total.

He turned 50 over the summer and set himself a pledge of raising money for two charities close to his heart - the Roy Castle Lung Foundation and Cancer Research.

Mr Evans is director, bespoke products at Poundfield Products, which supplies concrete units for projects the length and breadth of the country.

The products are sent to customers from Scotland to the South Coast of England, and included the new Ipswich Tidal Barrier.

His first chalenge is a marathon swim (26.2 miles or 42,165 metres) across the whole of November for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation.

He will be swimming a mile a day, except for Sundays.

He will also be taking Saturday November 10 off, in order to complete his second challenge, a long distance swim of 10,000 emtres in the Olympic Pool at Stratford in East London.

Friends and colleagues are sponsoring him.

He said: “November will be a really busy month for me, but I hope I can raise as much as possible for two absolutely brilliant charities that support research into treatments and cures for cancer.”