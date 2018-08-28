Sunshine and Showers

Topshop owner Philip Green named as the businessman who gagged media from publishing sexual harassment allegations in #MeToo scandal

PUBLISHED: 17:40 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:40 25 October 2018

Philip Green. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Philip Green. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Archant

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the businessman behind an injunction against the Daily Telegraph by Lord Hain.

The peer told the House of Lords chamber: “Having been contacted by somebody intimately involved in the case of a powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying which is compulsively continuing, I feel it’s my duty under Parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question, given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of a story which is clearly in the public interest.”

The Telegraph had spent the past eight months investigating allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment made against the businessman.

But on Tuesday the newspaper was prevented from revealing details of the non-disclosure deals by Sir Terence Etherton, the Master of the Rolls, the second most senior judge in England and Wales.

Topshop has a number of stores and concessions including at Bury St Edmunds, Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester.

