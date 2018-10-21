Partly Cloudy

Suffolk business becomes an official partner with TOWIE

PUBLISHED: 21:37 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:37 22 October 2018

The cast of TOWIE, including James Argent (left) and Adam Oukhellou enjoyed Make a Memory's stalls while at a party. Picture: MAKE A MEMORY

The cast of TOWIE, including James Argent (left) and Adam Oukhellou enjoyed Make a Memory's stalls while at a party. Picture: MAKE A MEMORY

MAKE A MEMORY

The only way is up for Tess Bell who has become an official supplier of hit TV show The Only Way is Essex just a year after starting her own events business.

The photobooth was used by many of the TOWIE cast. Here is Make a Memory owner Tess Bell posing along side TOWIE star Jon Clark. Picture: MAKE A MEMORYThe photobooth was used by many of the TOWIE cast. Here is Make a Memory owner Tess Bell posing along side TOWIE star Jon Clark. Picture: MAKE A MEMORY

Tess, aged 32 and from Worlingworth, started her business ‘Make a Memory Events’ in July 2017 by buying a portable photo booth which she took to events around the county.

From the success of the booth, which was used to make unique photo albums at weddings, Mrs Bell bought a doughnut wall as well as other fun stands which are growing in popularity,

Mrs Bell said: “I always knew that I would like to start my own business and bit the bullet last year.

“I decided to buy a photo booth because it was the best money maker and began to take it to different parts of Suffolk and Essex.

“I didn’t really expect it to go as well as it has. We now have about 40 to 50 bookings a year and I have two employees who help me out.”

Make a Memory Events made it’s first appearance on our TV screens in May 2018 where it featured in two episodes of The only Way is Essex.

Since then it has appeared on another episode and has now been confirmed as an official supplier for the reality TV show.

“It’s quite exciting being on TOWIE. It shows that we are doing something right,” Mrs Bell said.

“The whole journey has been a bit of a whirlwind but it has been worth it.

“Now that we are a regular supplier for the show our stalls for hire should appear on most series which is really exciting.”

Mrs Bell now owns seven different stalls and a business that made it to the Wedding Industry Finals in 2017.

When asked about her ambitions for the future, she said: “It is a very fine line between wanting to grow the business and keeping the quality of our service at the level it is now.

“I would love to buy more stalls and I almost did the other day, but I stopped myself as I only have two staff members at the moment. Maybe in the future I will expand a bit more.”

Make a Memory Events are available to be booked

