Essex travel insurance business celebrates 25-year milestone

Travel insurance company Direct-Travel has clocked up 25 years insuring millions of holidaymakers.

The brand, based in Feering in Essex, was one of the first to offer travel cover online at the turn of the century.

Now 70% of its business is conducted that way, while the remainder of its customers choose to contact Direct-Travel’s experienced customer-care staff by phone seven days a week. Christian Young and Andy Taylor are the founding directors of BrokerSure, which acquired Direct-Travel in 2015 from AIG. It is now underwritten by Chaucer, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate. Mr Young said: “Under our BrokerSure umbrella, we have continued to expand to support the ever-increasing wishes of our customers to travel far and wide regularly, irrespective of age and medical conditions.”

Mr Taylor has been part of the team instrumental in bringing a more personal and direct approach to customers and Direct-Travel has an online site and a contact centre.

He added: “It’s unbelievable but still there are many people, young and older, who journey without travel insurance.

“Even in Europe, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) does not fully protect travellers. If you broke your leg on a day trip to Paris that would still result in thousands of pounds to get you flown home. Yet travel insurance can be as cheap as £5, depending on how long you are going for and where.”

Direct-Travel is one of a number of travel insurance brands run by BrokerSure. Others include MedicalTravelInsurance.co.uk, Traveladder and Fit4Travel.