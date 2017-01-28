Partly Cloudy

Two Counties B2B exhibition takes place on March 15 in Newmarket

11:58 28 January 2017

The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016. Pic credit: Newmarket Racecourses

The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016. Pic credit: Newmarket Racecourses

Newmarket’s Millennium Grandstand on the Rowley Mile racecourse is to host what has been described as the town’s biggest business-to-business conference.

The Two Counties exhibition takes place on March 15, allowing businesses to showcase products and services. Up to 100 businesses from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are expected.

“The Two Counties exhibition is, quite simply, a key business event of the year. I’d encourage as many local companies to exhibit there or come along to network and see just how diverse and vibrant our business community has become in recent year,” said Matthew Darroch-Thompson, chairman of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Newmarket & District, which organises the event with Cambridgeshire’s chamber and West Suffolk councils.

More than 70 businesses have already confirmed, including Whiting and Partners and Fred Olsen Travel. Businesses take part with a stand available from £100 plus VAT. To book call 01223 209810 or email j.misseldine@cambscci.co.uk

