Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

University of Essex unveils Start-Up Hub and Games Hub at Knowledge Gateway technology park

06:43 02 February 2017

Matt Hutnell of Santander Universities UK, centre, with, from left, Asen Dimitrov, Claire Parry-Witchell, Viktoriya Madzharska and Emeka Onwuezobe at the launch of the Start-Up Hub on the University of Essex's Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

Matt Hutnell of Santander Universities UK, centre, with, from left, Asen Dimitrov, Claire Parry-Witchell, Viktoriya Madzharska and Emeka Onwuezobe at the launch of the Start-Up Hub on the University of Essex's Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

Archant

New ideas, and new businesses, are being nurtered at a newly-launched Start-Up Hub and Games Hub on the Knowledge Gateway research and technology park at the University of Essex.

Comment
Matt Hutnell of Santander Universities UK tasting an alcohol-free cocktail with members of the team from drinks business Zizzy, Viktoriya Madzharska, Iliya Todorov and Stefan Georgiev.Matt Hutnell of Santander Universities UK tasting an alcohol-free cocktail with members of the team from drinks business Zizzy, Viktoriya Madzharska, Iliya Todorov and Stefan Georgiev.

Among those at the opening event was Matt Hutnell, director of Santander Universities UK, a division of the Santander banking group which works in alliance with students and staff in higher education and which has supported the establishment of the new facilities, within the Parkside Office Village at the Knowledge Gateway.

He met with a number of students and graduates during his visit, including student Emeka Onwuezobe who is working in a team to develop lifestyle website Glamville, Essex Business School graduate Claire Parry-Witchell who is establishing a health and lifestyle consultancy and student Asen Dimitrov who is creating a “bucketlist” website to help people fulfil their lifetime dreams.

Drinks at the event were served by Zizzy Bar, a business set-up by three Essex graduates, Viktoriya Madzharska, Stefan Georgiev and Iliya Todorov, with friend Nikola Nikolov.

Mr Hutnell, who also had the chance to meet some of the teams developing new computer games and apps at the Games Hub, said: “I am really inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and drive of students at the University of Essex.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such an important initiative that recognises the importance of encouraging these young business leaders; nurturing the next generation to dare to invent, innovate, create and be entrepreneurial.”

Prof Heather Laurie, pro-vice-chancellor (research) at the university, said: “Parkside Office Village is becoming an SME hotspot and our exciting new Start-up Hub and Games Hub bring an exciting new element to the mix.

“By encouraging and supporting bright minds, and providing the space and expertise to take ideas onto the next step, we want our student entrepreneurs to have every opportunity to become successful business people.

“Developing new talent will support out strategic aim is to make the Knowledge Gateway the location of choice in the East of England for knowledge-based enterprises in science, technology and the creative sector.”

The new Start-up Hub will offer hot-desk space for student and graduate businesses, along with mentoring, support and access to early-stage “seedcorn” financing.

It is led by the university’s newly-appointed incubation manager, Simon Mead, who has extensive experience in the private sector encouraging start-ups and in launching social enterprises.

The Games Hub is led by games developer and innovator Steve Huckle of Shark Infested Custard, a Creative England Top 10 Future Leader, working in partnership with the University of Essex with support from the Eastern Enterprise Hub.

The two hubs are part of the university’s plans to drive forward support for new and growing businesses. A £10m Innovation Centre is due to open on the Knowledge Gateway in spring next year, offering space for more than 50 start-ups including a digital creative studio space.

Keywords: University of Essex United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

University of Essex unveils Start-Up Hub and Games Hub at Knowledge Gateway technology park

06:43 Duncan Brodie
Matt Hutnell of Santander Universities UK, centre, with, from left, Asen Dimitrov, Claire Parry-Witchell, Viktoriya Madzharska and Emeka Onwuezobe at the launch of the Start-Up Hub on the University of Essex's Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

New ideas, and new businesses, are being nurtered at a newly-launched Start-Up Hub and Games Hub on the Knowledge Gateway research and technology park at the University of Essex.

Campaigners welcome Suffolk’s tougher stance on Sizewell C concerns

Yesterday, 17:30 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Campaigners seeking a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power plant have been “heartened” by the county’s firmer stance on the proposals.

East Anglia’s small businesses welcome measures to instigate change in UK’s late payment culture

Yesterday, 15:14 Bethany Whymark
The Federation of Small Businesses hustings at the UEA. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Small businesses across East Anglia have welcomed new measures to ensure the companies they supply are more punctual in their payments.

Updated: Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water bills to rise as investment continues

Yesterday, 12:46 Duncan Brodie
Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive Heidi Mottram at the company's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anglian Water (AW) has unveiled a £425m programme of investment for the the coming year, while restricting the increase in bills for its customes to 2.1%.

Aspall Cyder looks towards growth and new marketing push

Yesterday, 17:01 Andrew Hirst
Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild of Aspall Cyder.

A family business which has been producing cider in Suffolk for three centuries is seeking to grow its operations and boost its public profile.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Hermione Granger’s dad swaps Hogwarts for Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School

The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, who appeared in the final Harry Potter film, with staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School and officially opened the Yoxford Reading Rooms. Back L-R Sophie Hosea, Jake Marsh, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, Ian Kelly, Susan Bates, Tara Balaam, Brigit King. Front L-R Troy Mkwoutwana, Sacha Robb.

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Most commented

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24