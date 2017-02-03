Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

University of Suffolk graphic design students take on brief from Colchester-based agency ThinkBDW

10:38 03 February 2017

Some of the University of Suffolk students watching a showreel on ThinkBDW.

Some of the University of Suffolk students watching a showreel on ThinkBDW.

Archant

Graphic design students in the third year of their degree at the University of Suffolk have been handed a true-to-life creative brief by marketing agency ThinkBDW.

Comment

Dale Hooper, the company’s creative director, developed criteria for the project alongside Russell Walker, course tutor at the university, with the brief being unveiled to the students during a visit to the agency’s offices in Colchester.

Mr Hooper, who himself graduated in graphic design at the university (in its days as University Campus Suffolk), said the Ipswich-based students had been given eight weeks to design a property brochure.

“They will choose between an executive development, retirement complex, starter homes or family houses,” he said. “They’ll sell a lifestyle and a living space within the pages of their brochure, using all the skills they have developed over the last two years of their course.”

He added: “ThinkBDW is undertaking this project as part of our commitment to creative excellence. We want to encourage the talented designers who are the future of the industry.”

It is the company’s second collaboration with the university. Last year, students Luke Pyett and Rebecca Louise won internships at the agency for the strengh of their brochures, with at least one place to be awarded when this year’s judging takes place at the students’ end-of-year show in July.

Mr Walker, who taught Mr Hooper during his time at the university and fellow ThinkBDW designer Robbie McWilliams, said the project represented a great opportunity of the students.

He said: “Their brochure will be something really impressive for their portfolio, something they can use in the real world to get a job.

“The work Dale and the team do at ThinkBDW is really top end – it’s not usually the kind of thing you see outside London. I’d love the students to aspire to this kind of agency.”

ThinkBDW is a full-service marketing agency specialising in the property sector, employing more than 160 people at offices in Colchester, London, Manchester and Newcastle. Its services include CGI, digital marketing, creative advertising and signage.

Keywords: University of Suffolk Colchester Ipswich London Newcastle Manchester

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Increased annual turnover and profits for Ipswich-based construction group Barnes

12:04 Duncan Brodie
Work in progress on the remodelling of the East of England's Rosehill Retail Park in Ipswich. Photo: Gregg Brown

East Anglian construction and maintenance company Barnes Group has filed accounts showing strong growth in annual turnover and profits.

University of Suffolk graphic design students take on brief from Colchester-based agency ThinkBDW

10:38 Duncan Brodie
Some of the University of Suffolk students watching a showreel on ThinkBDW.

Graphic design students in the third year of their degree at the University of Suffolk have been handed a true-to-life creative brief by marketing agency ThinkBDW.

Video: Suffolk equestrian firm rises from the ashes after fire at Metfield farm

08:54 Bethany Whymark bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk
James Foster Clarke from Cherry Tree Farm, Metfield. His company have just launched new products for his equine bedding business called Bed-Down. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Six months after a devastating fire threatened to put it out of business, an agricultural firm has risen from the ashes with a new image and new product range.

Mortgage affordability unaffected by 7% rise in house prices in 2016, Halifax report says

08:51 Bethany Whymark
Generic view over Norwich City. Mile Cross towers / houses / housing / property / for sale / rental / renting / developing / developments / population / neighbourhood / neighbours PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

A report has found mortgage affordability has remained stable over the past year despite a hike in house prices.

Menta hails success of Coffee Means Business networking in Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge and Haverhill

06:55 Duncan Brodie
Alex Till, chief executive of Menta.

Suffolk-based enterprise agency Menta has hailed the success of its “affordable” networking offer, Coffee Means Business.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Second person in two months killed by train at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Most commented

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Ipswich Town have signed Welsh international midfielder Emyr Huws on loan from Cardiff City.

Portman Road third worst ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals

One Ipswich Town fan reads a book during the first half against Bristol City.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24