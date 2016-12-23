Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

US begins legal action against Barclays over mortgage-backed securities

09:14 23 December 2016

Barclays Bank's UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London, as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Barclays Bank's UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London, as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Comment

The civil complaint, filed in a New York court, accuses the British bank and employees of misrepresenting the quality of loans they sold to tens of thousands of investors between 2005 and 2007 in the run-up to the country’s financial meltdown.

The DoJ claims that investors, which included credit unions, pension plans and university endowments, lost billions of dollars.

The lender falsely assured investors that it had excluded “unacceptable” loans, and that it had conducted due diligence on the loan pools it had securitised, according to the complaint.

Two former Barclays executives - John T Carroll and Paul Menefee - were named as individual defendants in the lawsuit accused of playing key roles in the alleged fraud.

The DoJ has not specified a sum it is seeking from Barclays for settling the action.

Attorney general Loretta Lynch said in a statement: “As alleged in this complaint, Barclays jeopardised billions of dollars of wealth through practices that were plainly irresponsible and dishonest.”

A Barclays spokesman said: “Barclays rejects the claims made in the complaint. Barclays considers that the claims made in the complaint are disconnected from the facts.

“We have an obligation to our shareholders, customers, clients and employees to defend ourselves against unreasonable allegations and demands. Barclays will vigorously defend the complaint and seek its dismissal at the earliest opportunity.”

Separately, German lender Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay 7.2 billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) as part of the DoJ’s investigation into the sale of mortgage-backed securities. The figure is considerably lower than the 14 billion US dollars (£11.3 billion) originally sought.

Credit Suisse has reached a 5.28 billon US dollar (£4.2 billion) settlement.

Banks have reached multibillion-dollar settlements with the US government over the sale of securities that were promoted as safe investments in the lead-up to the housing market crash, but were in fact bundles of mortgages from borrowers unlikely to be able to repay their loans.

Keywords: Barclays United States

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

US begins legal action against Barclays over mortgage-backed securities

19 minutes ago
Barclays Bank's UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London, as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

08:00 David Vincent
Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

An Ipswich pub has re-opened, following a six-figure investment, and creating 10 new jobs in the process.

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Yesterday, 22:00 David Vincent
Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant building - close to Isaacs, The Bistro on the Quay and The Salthouse Harbour Hotel - is sold at auction.

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Yesterday, 12:45 Sarah Chambers
Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

German farm machinery maker CLAAS is planning to build a new, multi-million pound headquarters near Bury St Edmunds.

Firms compete for £25,500 worth of business support

Yesterday, 11:07 Sarah Chambers
The One judges at Layer Marney Tower near Colchester. Nichola Cain from Voice.

Businesses trading for under five years are invited to take part in the 2017 THE ONE competition, which aims to find ones with the best entrepreneurial spirit the region has to offer. It is looking for ambitious new businesses with plans for growth in 2017.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking News: Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

Exclusive: Copdock crash victim who nearly lost her life on A12 southbound thanks her lifesavers

Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

Road closed. Stock photo

Most commented

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24