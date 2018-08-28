Heavy Rain

Family-run care home operator expands its business

PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 November 2018

Riiverdale Care Home, Braintree which is being operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS

Mark Sims

An award-winning care home provider has expanded its portfolio, bringing a new care experience to Essex with support from Clydesdale Bank.

Riverdale Care Home, Braintree interior, operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS PHOTOGRAPHYRiverdale Care Home, Braintree interior, operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Westgate Healthcare has been operating for 25 years and has seven care homes in the Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire area, with a core focus on family in each of its developments. The eighth home is in Braintree - a 32-bedroom property which overlooks the river Brain.

Riverdale Care Home is a home which offers a range of support needs, including respite breaks and dementia care. It also has been designed to provide lifestyle options for residents, with features including a sensory garden, potting shed, spa salon, cinema room, fine dining room and a café.

The development opened in early October and has employed a team of 20, with the majority being recruited from the local area.

Tara Teubner Westgate Healthcare director, said: “At Westgate Healthcare, our goal is to provide excellent quality care to our residents in each of our developments. We want people to feel at home and ensure our residents have the freedom to plan their own day, safe in the knowledge they have the support there if they need it. Riverdale Care Home is a beautiful property and we have taken the time and care to develop a proposition that we think is unique to the Braintree and the Essex area.

“We have also recruited a strong team who have embraced our core values and are embodying our belief that our facilities are a home and we want people to join our family.”

“We are extremely grateful to Mike Day and the team at Clydesdale for investing in the Elderly Care market and for believing in Westgate Healthcare and working with us to fund our expansion into Essex.”

Family-run care home operator expands its business

Riiverdale Care Home, Braintree which is being operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS

