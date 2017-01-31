Overcast

Will the apprenticeship levy prove value for money?

31 January, 2017 - 10:20
Palm Paper apprenticeships. Pictured is Jake Seekings. Picture: Ian Burt

Fears have been raised the government’s imminent apprenticeship levy might not give value for money for businesses and may encourage firms to invest in the wrong skills.

Concerns were voiced after the Institute for Fiscal Studies released a report which warned most of the £2.8bn due to be raised in England by 2020 will not be spent on apprenticeships.

Mike Britch, managing director of the Norse Group, said the business was aiming to adapt its current apprenticeship schemes to fit the criteria of the apprenticeship levy.

He said: “We are definitely going to tailor our approach to suit the terms of the levy and to try to recover as much of the cost as we can to make sure it makes business sense.

“In terms of the bigger picture this is a very individual assessment for each business to make.”

Mr Britch added the group, which employs around 100 apprentices already, would most likely take on more as a result of the levy and was looking at way to include professional service roles such as accountants.

The report added there was a risk of apprenticeship simply becoming another word for training with government spending only expected to increase by £640m.

Neil Amin-Smith, the author of the report, said: “The new apprenticeship levy, and associated targets, risk repeating the mistakes of recent decades by encouraging employers and training providers to relabel current activity and seek subsidy rather than seek the best training.”

Chris Perry, chief executive of Future50 firm Swarm Apprenticeships, said he had concerns businesses would only consider apprenticeships for roles such as in engineering.

He said: “What is the danger is that many businesses will only look at bottom level roles.

“It is also an opportunity for them to get funded to upskill their existing staff.

“There is a danger, with the current focus on STEM subjects (science technology engineering and mathematics), that we will focus towards engineers when we also need to be training the leaders of the future.”

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has campaigned and lobbied heavily in recent years in the area of skills and apprenticeships.

Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford, lead for Young Chamber in Suffolk, said: “Suffolk Chamber of Commerce believes that good apprenticeship schemes benefit employers, young workers and the whole economy.

“However, there is a great deal of confusion around and our role is to work with our members and our education partners, including local schools, to demystify the process and ensure that only the best and most relevant apprenticeship schemes are supported.”

  • The issue is that modern apprenticeships are shadows of what they should be & not just poor value for money, but no value for money. The modern apprenticeship is simply a way of avoiding paying minimum wage to someone.

    el84

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • on job training is the only way. a piece of paper from some uni will say you are qualified, but it will not say you can do the job.

    ted

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

British Airways to add Florence, Geneva and Nice to summer schedule at Stansted

10:40 Duncan Brodie
Celebrating the launch of British Airways flights from Stansted Airport in May last year.

British Airways is to launch three new destinations and increase frequency on two existing routes from Stansted Airport this summer.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

10:14 Lauren Everitt
Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

A deal has been completed today for Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd to be acquired with a controlling interest by Celador Radio Broadcasting.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

10:19 Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.

Royal Dutch Shell agrees £3bn sale of North Sea assets to Chrysaor

08:45 Ravender Sembhy
Around 400 staff are expected to transfer following the sale by Royal Dutch Shell of a package of assets in the North Sea to Chrysaor in a deal valued at up to £3bn. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Royal Dutch Shell is to sell off a package of North Sea assets for up to 3.8bn US dollars (£3bn) to smaller rival Chrysaor as it continues its divestment drive.

Major contracts put Ipswich-based SEH French on track for another record year

06:45 Duncan Brodie
Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Suffolk-based construction company SEH French is looking forward to a positive year ahead, following a record trading performance in 2016.

