New product for the Royal sport of pigeon racing

PUBLISHED: 18:27 24 October 2018

Award for Harkers at the PATS pets products show, in the New Product Showcase Gordon Thomas, PATS organiser; James Hancock, Sales and Marketing Director for Petlife/Harkers and Karen Pickwick, pbwnews director. Picture: NEIL POPE

PATS

Bury St Edmunds-based Harkers, and sister company Petlife International, had a successful return to Telford International Centre for the PATS International show which is visited by hundreds of pet retailers, suppliers and businesses in the pet trade.

Pigeon fancier Paul Askew with his pigeons. Pigeon racing remains a popular sport and hobby in the UK.Pigeon fancier Paul Askew with his pigeons. Pigeon racing remains a popular sport and hobby in the UK.

Harkers was an award winner at the show in the new product showcase.

Harkers has a unique niche in the animal care market - supplying products for pigeon racing and for use by pigeon fanciers, for pigeon racing, which continues to be a popular sport and hobby in the UK.

Despite the rise of other hobbies, pigeon racing and other outdoor activities continue to thrive.

There are reckoned to be around 60,000 pigeon fanciers across the country, with more than 42,000 actively keeping and racing their pigeons. Her Majesty the Queen keeps racing pigeons in her lofts at Sandringham and is a patron of racing clubs.

Each year one million pigeon leg rings are issued by the Royal Pigeon Racing Association for racing purposes.

Harkers won an award in the show’s New Product Showcase – winning the prize for the bird product with their Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble, beating some tough competition.

It is a treatment for racing pigeons.

Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble is for the treatment and prevention of canker, coccidiosis, worms and external parasites (lice and mites), via the drinking water and reduces the need for administration of multiple medicines.

James Hancock, sales and marketing director for Petlife and Harkers said:“This bird health product fulfils a need in the market, it is easy to administer and has clear instructions on usage. It will also have a long shelf life.

“We are thrilled to win the PATS New Product Showcase Award for best bird product – Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble for pigeons is the result of tireless research and innovation, and the award is recognition of all the hard work and dedication that the entire Petlife and Harkers team display on a daily basis.”

Petlife International and Harkers employ 42 people at its sites in Bury St Edmunds, Wales and South Witham.

At the show the team also unveiled their 2018 Christmas Vetbed range, featuring a charcoal with snowmen design, as well as a light blue with white and dark blue swirls and snowflakes and a catchy “I believe in Santa Paws” design – all being very well received.

The team are now gearing up for the London Vet Show November 15-16 at the ExCel, before a busy Christmas period.

New product for the Royal sport of pigeon racing

