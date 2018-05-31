Ellisons gives family law team its dedicated office space in Colchester

The Ellisons family law team outside the new office on Crouch Street, Colchester. Ellisons Solicitors.

Law firm Ellisons Solicitors has acquired and refurbished a new office space on Crouch Street in Colchester for use by its family law team.

The dedicated office space, with improved facilities for confidential meetings with clients, is just a few minutes’ walk away from the firm’s head office on Head Street and is next door to the family team’s former home in Balkerne Hill on Crouch Street.

Seven members of the family department have moved to the premises, which also provides the room required to build and expand upon the already established and experienced team of lawyers and support staff. The opening of the Crouch Street premises has also enabled the law firm to explore expansion plans for its dispute resolution department in Balkerne Hill.

It’s been a year of growth and development for one of Essex and Suffolk’s brightest law firms, which started off a year of expansion with the opening of a new office in Chelmsford, bringing its total number of offices in the region to six.

Ellisons has been growing its client base through referral, recommendation and an increased presence in key areas across Essex and Suffolk.

Nicola Coates, Partner and head of the family department at Ellisons said: “Our ambitious expansion plans have been all about ensuring that we can continue to provide the best quality legal work and advice to existing and new clients.

“Throughout the expansion, the firm’s objective has remained the same and that is to be a firm that provides its clients with an efficient and cost-effective service.

“Our clients, many of whom have been with Ellisons for generations, know that we work hard to ensure everything we do is of a very high standard. The new space on Crouch Street is a reflection of this, and we look forward to welcoming our clients to the new premises in Colchester, and of course to any of our other offices in Chelmsford, Ipswich and Tendring.”

The law firm has recently secured the national Law Society’s law management quality mark, Lexcel, for the fourth year running. It is an optional, recognised accreditation scheme for law firms and in-house legal departments, which gives assurance that a practice meets high client care and business management standards.