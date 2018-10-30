Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

My First Car: Life with Ford Anglia an uphill struggle even before rusting wings!

30 October, 2018 - 16:30
Graham Day working on his Ford Anglia with the rusting wings. Picture: Graham Day

Graham Day working on his Ford Anglia with the rusting wings. Picture: Graham Day

Graham Day

Graham Day

My first car was a grey Ford Anglia – registration CDX 770c, an Ipswich registration.

At one time, the former Churchmans/John Player tobacco factory – next to the football ground in Portman Road, Ipswich, had a fleet of these cars for sales representatives. Photographs taken in the mid 1960s show a large fleet of Ford Anglias in the car park adjacent to the factory.

I had passed my driving test in 1969. It was some time before I had saved up sufficient money to buy a car but, as luck would have it, my sister was selling their car as they were upgrading to a Ford Cortina. As I knew its post Churchmans pedigree, I bought it for £230 and parked it outside my parents’ house in Old Stoke initially. I was not mechanically-minded but my good friend, Kevin, was a mechanic at the Ford dealership in Ipswich and carried out any repairs and pre-MOT inspections on it.

It was not long before I was able to rent a lock-up garage at a block of apartments in Belstead Avenue, Ipswich, arranged through estate agent Gerald Benjamin, in King Street. This suited me better as the car was off the road and the lock-up was available if work needed to be done – it almost inevitably was!

I started driving with friends on evenings out to get used to the car before I went out on my own around Ipswich. My parents never owned a car and, for the first year or so, Sundays were taken up with excursions into the Suffolk countryside, complete with picnic.

I was working at East Suffolk County Council dealing with property searches for home-buyers. As I was having to get used to seeing Suffolk every day on large-scale Ordnance Survey Maps, I decided I wanted to see what Suffolk was like on the ground so there were memorable trips to Eye, Wingfield, Saxtead Mill, Framlingham and Orford.

The car began to be used for longer and longer trips and, in 1974, began to go on touring holidays. The car scaled the heights of the Langdale Pikes in the Lake District on a trip to see my friend at Lancaster University and travelled to the Cotswolds, Kent, Hampshire and throughout East Anglia.

The car had some idiosyncrasies – principal was the need to double declutch as there was no synchromesh on the gearbox. On a trip to Prinknash Abbey, Gloucestershire, in 1977 I had to go up an extremely steep hill but was scared of trying to do a hill start so drove the car as hard as possible and, when I needed to change from second to first gear, crashed the gears and was relieved to reach the summit safely.

The car survived many MOT inspections but the main problem was rusting wings and, by 1978, was looking in a sorry state. I find this posed photograph of me working on the car strange as I had almost failed a car maintenance course at the Ipswich Civic College. In all probability I was using ‘damp start’ or something similar to remove moisture and start the engine – even I could do that! The rust on the wings is well in evidence.

As I was getting married in August 1978, a new car was low on the list of priorities. The car eventually terminally failed its MOT and I sold it for £35. It was tremendously sad as it had been owned by family members for about 12 years.

I purchased a second Ford Anglia, in excellent condition, from an elderly gent who had just used it to go to his bowls club in Ipswich. The number plate was 417 JON and became a desirable personal plate – as a consequence I received far more money for the car when I sold it!

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk or post it to Andy Russell, Archant motoring editor, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Topic Tags:

Video: Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

10 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

49 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh attractions have been announced for one of the country’s top Christmas festivals held in Suffolk, as event bosses confirm additional security will also be on hand.

How one man’s dream job led to a Royal meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

54 minutes ago James Carr
Duchess of Sussex meets local people along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland, on day seven of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Australia.

Robin Pickett was always determined to follow his dreams; little did he know where they would end up taking him.

Three girls released by police in connection with fire at school in Bury St Edmunds

15:28 Russell Cook
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three girls arrested in connection with an arson investigation at County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds, have all been released under investigation.

Video: Members of Ipswich’s Snow White cast have appeared in Disney films

15:23 Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are in The Regent’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

12:43 Jake Foxford
The police day of action at Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Revealed: 396 supernatural sightings in Suffolk

2 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Christchurch Mansion Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Green-tinged children and a mystical piano make Suffolk one of the most haunted places in the country, it has been revealed.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24