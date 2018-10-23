Always a warm welcome at vegan cafe Hullabaloo, Ipswich

Hullabaloo, launched this summer by Jennie Debenham and Jon Halls, is the first and only entirely plant based cafe in Ipswich.

Part of the vegan café’s ethos is connecting people via the best feelgood factor of all - wholesome food.

The focus is on preparing fresh, nutritious meals with produce from local and ethical growers such as Poppy Care Farm in Bucklesham.

Chef and proprietor Jennie Debenham is passionate about continually creating new dishes, rethinking flavour profiles and making preparing meals almost an art form.

“We frequently have gasps of delight from customers once they see the presentation then further accolades when we collect their empty plates,” says Jon.

The menu is constantly evolving, with an everyday favourite their gluten free waffles with cashew crème, berry compot and roasted nuts. There are always plenty of allergy and gluten free and options too.

Wherever possible, Hullabaloo’s dishes are organic and they consciously choose produce from sustainable sources and responsible suppliers.”

“Our principles include a committed approach to the careful use of both human and environmental resources. This means negotiating with food suppliers to have less packaging, recycling everything possible, buying nothing new - furniture, kitchen equipment, paint etc - composting any food waste and committing the absolute minimum to landfill. We have had our domestic size bin emptied twice in the four months we have been here.”

The space’s unique style is welcoming, warm and homely with plenty of colourfully cushion strewn sofas and window seats as well as upright seating. Passers by often peer through the windows at all the up-cycled furnishings.

Community is a big part of Hullabaloo, a social enterprise set up as a Community Interest Company which aims to benefit people and the environment while putting any surplus back into the CIC rather than for personal gain.

Jennie and Jon host events where everybody’s welcome and community activities can thrive.

For example there are skills sharing, interest groups, clothes swaps, music workshops, storytelling, talks and films. They’ve already had a games evening, an aromatherapy evening and a create session where people come and work on any creative project in the company of others.

The café is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

• You’ll find Hullabaloo in Cemetery Road, Ipswich; search Hullabaloocafe on Facebook and Hullabaloosuffolk on Instagram.