Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Ad Feature

Always a warm welcome at vegan cafe Hullabaloo, Ipswich

23 October, 2018 - 19:00
Jennie Debenham and Jon Halls at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

Jennie Debenham and Jon Halls at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

Archant

Hullabaloo, launched this summer by Jennie Debenham and Jon Halls, is the first and only entirely plant based cafe in Ipswich.

Delicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDelicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Part of the vegan café’s ethos is connecting people via the best feelgood factor of all - wholesome food.

The focus is on preparing fresh, nutritious meals with produce from local and ethical growers such as Poppy Care Farm in Bucklesham.

Chef and proprietor Jennie Debenham is passionate about continually creating new dishes, rethinking flavour profiles and making preparing meals almost an art form.

“We frequently have gasps of delight from customers once they see the presentation then further accolades when we collect their empty plates,” says Jon.

Delicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDelicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The menu is constantly evolving, with an everyday favourite their gluten free waffles with cashew crème, berry compot and roasted nuts. There are always plenty of allergy and gluten free and options too.

Wherever possible, Hullabaloo’s dishes are organic and they consciously choose produce from sustainable sources and responsible suppliers.”

“Our principles include a committed approach to the careful use of both human and environmental resources. This means negotiating with food suppliers to have less packaging, recycling everything possible, buying nothing new - furniture, kitchen equipment, paint etc - composting any food waste and committing the absolute minimum to landfill. We have had our domestic size bin emptied twice in the four months we have been here.”

The space’s unique style is welcoming, warm and homely with plenty of colourfully cushion strewn sofas and window seats as well as upright seating. Passers by often peer through the windows at all the up-cycled furnishings.

Delicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDelicious food awaits at Hullabaloo, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Community is a big part of Hullabaloo, a social enterprise set up as a Community Interest Company which aims to benefit people and the environment while putting any surplus back into the CIC rather than for personal gain.

Jennie and Jon host events where everybody’s welcome and community activities can thrive.

For example there are skills sharing, interest groups, clothes swaps, music workshops, storytelling, talks and films. They’ve already had a games evening, an aromatherapy evening and a create session where people come and work on any creative project in the company of others.

The café is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

• You’ll find Hullabaloo in Cemetery Road, Ipswich; search Hullabaloocafe on Facebook and Hullabaloosuffolk on Instagram.

Topic Tags:

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

Yesterday, 21:00 Andrew Hirst
The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Rugby squad’s tutu-lly new look to support teammate with cancer

Yesterday, 21:00 Emily Townsend
Their tutu-lly new look is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and supporting Bully's cancer battle Picture: MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY / STAND UP TO CANCER

A campaigning rugby team slipped into a tutu-lly vibrant kit in a bid to crush cancer and save lives – in honour of teammate Bully.

Opinion: Farewell DVDs: You brought us entertainment but you’re now set for the loft!

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Don't expect to find a DVD player at John Lewis after the current stock has been sold!

John Lewis is to stop selling DVD players. The “must have” technology of the first years of the 21st century is now officially redundant – here Paul Geater looks at but what might be next to bite the dust.

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chas Thacker has made a heartfelt plea for help in searching for her son.

Hospital turnaround chief tipped for ambulance job

Yesterday, 18:33 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The woman tipped to temporarily take the reins at the region’s ambulance trust when the service’s chief executive steps down has a history of turning around a failing hospital.

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

Yesterday, 17:40 Will Jefford
An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24