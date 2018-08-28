Autumnal scenes dominate the Suffolk landscape
PUBLISHED: 17:12 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 October 2018
Archant
The richness of autumn is all around us - giving food for thought for our community of iwitness photographers.
We asked them to share their pictures of rich, autumn fruit, ripe for the picking by foragers and the crisp, golden leaves that are steadily dropping from the trees.
And the collection of photos shared by those taking part in our weekly challenge are alive with the reds, oranges, yellows and golden hues that make this such a beautiful time of year.
Our winner this week comes from Simon Page, who captured the amazing autumn colours at Alton Water.
This coming week our attentions are turning to Halloween and we want to see your most devilish photos. Use the various settings on your camera to create an eerie scene or why not share a picture of a house decked out in Halloween decorations for trick or treaters.