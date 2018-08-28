Heavy Showers

Autumnal scenes dominate the Suffolk landscape

PUBLISHED: 17:12 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 October 2018

Autumn Colours at Alton Water Picture: SIMON PAGE

Archant

The richness of autumn is all around us - giving food for thought for our community of iwitness photographers.

Red berries in autumn Picture: ROBERT MCKENNARed berries in autumn Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

We asked them to share their pictures of rich, autumn fruit, ripe for the picking by foragers and the crisp, golden leaves that are steadily dropping from the trees.

Trees and leaves in their full autumn glory Picture: FRED IXERTrees and leaves in their full autumn glory Picture: FRED IXER

And the collection of photos shared by those taking part in our weekly challenge are alive with the reds, oranges, yellows and golden hues that make this such a beautiful time of year.

Trees with autumn colours Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSTrees with autumn colours Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Our winner this week comes from Simon Page, who captured the amazing autumn colours at Alton Water.

Beth Chatto garden in autumn Picture: JANE DEVILLEBeth Chatto garden in autumn Picture: JANE DEVILLE

This coming week our attentions are turning to Halloween and we want to see your most devilish photos. Use the various settings on your camera to create an eerie scene or why not share a picture of a house decked out in Halloween decorations for trick or treaters.

Autumn colours as seen at Knettishall Heath Picture: MICK WEBBAutumn colours as seen at Knettishall Heath Picture: MICK WEBB

Fire breaks out within the grounds of County Upper School

17:47 Dominic Moffitt
Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Pupils and parents are being reassured that at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has not spread to the main school building.

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

49 minutes ago Michael Steward
The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

A Suffolk boutique hotel and restaurant has been named as a regional winner in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide.

Man missing from Colchester

18:19 Dominic Moffitt
Barry Caruth, 46, was last seen yesterday Piture: ESSEX POLICE

Have you seen Barry Caruth? He was last seen on Saturday in Braintree.

Video: Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival

38 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
A Halloween Steampunk Festival at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.

Free parking could save our town centres this Christmas

43 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Free parking is set to be offered in parts of east Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers have called for a free parking scheme being introduced in east Suffolk this Christmas to be extended to further encourage families to shop local and support their market towns.

‘I’ve heard a lot of screaming’ - Holywells Park plays hosts to scary clowns and ghouls

52 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Who's Afraaid of the Park? Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich. Picture: Adrian Rawlinson

An Ipswich ‘scare maze’ has raised thousands of pounds for the St Elizabeth Hospice over Halloween weekend.

East Bergholt WI celebrates centenary year

58 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Members of the East Bergholt WI gathered to celebrate their centenary Picture: JEAN SCRUBY

A Suffolk WI branch has celebrated 100 years in the community.

