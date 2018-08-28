Gallery

Autumnal scenes dominate the Suffolk landscape

Autumn Colours at Alton Water Picture: SIMON PAGE Archant

The richness of autumn is all around us - giving food for thought for our community of iwitness photographers.

Red berries in autumn Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA Red berries in autumn Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

We asked them to share their pictures of rich, autumn fruit, ripe for the picking by foragers and the crisp, golden leaves that are steadily dropping from the trees.

Trees and leaves in their full autumn glory Picture: FRED IXER Trees and leaves in their full autumn glory Picture: FRED IXER

And the collection of photos shared by those taking part in our weekly challenge are alive with the reds, oranges, yellows and golden hues that make this such a beautiful time of year.

Trees with autumn colours Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS Trees with autumn colours Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Our winner this week comes from Simon Page, who captured the amazing autumn colours at Alton Water.

Beth Chatto garden in autumn Picture: JANE DEVILLE Beth Chatto garden in autumn Picture: JANE DEVILLE

This coming week our attentions are turning to Halloween and we want to see your most devilish photos. Use the various settings on your camera to create an eerie scene or why not share a picture of a house decked out in Halloween decorations for trick or treaters.

Autumn colours as seen at Knettishall Heath Picture: MICK WEBB Autumn colours as seen at Knettishall Heath Picture: MICK WEBB

