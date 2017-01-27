Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

08:42 27 January 2017

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Archant

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer says almost everyone is within reach of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ early years childcare provision

1 Comments

It is a nervous moment. Will they like it, will they want to come home, will they hit anyone or snatch their toys: it brings to the fore many of the neuroses that arrest parents for their middle age years. It is a formative moment too – the point at which children are forced to learn what it is like to exist in a community, rather than the inherited bonds of family life. This is new: up until this point they have known nothing else. Certainly we can see the effect already, even though we are only two weeks in: it is truly impressive how big and immediate an effect this change of environment has been.

Like every parent, we want the best for our children and hope that he is getting it from his new nursery. These are vital years – the first 1,000 days, as policy- makers call them – when the child’s brain is most malleable. What we do now has more impact on their confidence and security than most other experiences that people will have through the rest of their lives. So whether nursery or parenting in general, we have to get this right. Which is why the quality of childcare, whether nursery, pre-school or childminders, is so important.

On that front, there is broadly good news. For the sixth year in a row, the proportion of nurseries, pre-schools and childminders judged by Ofsted to be ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ has risen and is now at 91%. That is an astonishingly consistent level of quality, far higher than the rate you find in the state school system. Because more than nine out of ten childcare ‘settings’ are either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, it follows that almost everyone is within reach of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ childcare provision.

There is an even more important fact that lies behind that rating. The proportion of good and outstanding nurseries is now almost the same in the most deprived areas of the country as in the least deprived. Sadly, this too is not true of schools, where the gap is still there and means if you come from a less privileged area you are still less likely to be able to go to a good school than in a richer area. The fact that we have achieved parity in childcare shows that it is certainly possible in schools.

Things in Suffolk accord with these national averages. The proportion of early years provision which is ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ is 90%, just one percentage point below the national average. A total of 69.7% of children in the east of England achieve a ‘good level of development’ at the end of the early years foundation stage, which is similar with that of the rest of England. So early years provisions also proves something we should remember when talking about schools: there is nothing inherent in Suffolk that makes it inevitable that our schools should do any worse than the national average.

All of this is good news for children in Ipswich and across England, many more of whom will have access to good provision with the introduction of 15 hours a week free childcare in the months ahead. We are about to see a revolution in the provision of early years care – all of which happens in a sector that is already performing very well.

That is good news for parents everywhere, including us – which is something parents as well as the little people can cheer.

Keywords: United Kingdom

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

29 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

An investigation has begun today after a woman died in an east Ipswich bungalow fire despite people trying to get into the property to save her.

A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

37 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Updated: Two seriously hurt in crash on A12 near Marks Tey

55 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
One of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's new ambulances, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 519 CDI model from Orwell Truck & Van.

A busy section of the A12 southbound near Marks Tey was shut after a crash which saw two people taken to hospital last night.

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 Sarah Chambers
Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

06:49 Matt Stott
Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Rail commuters faced a morning of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead wires in Essex blocked the main line.

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

06:01 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Health commissioners have been warned that the anticipated funding to support Suffolk’s largest A&E department may not become available.

How can life go on? On Holocaust Memorial Day Suffolk remembers those killed in genocides

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
The gates at Auschwitz. Picture: HMD Trust

Today, on Holocaust Memorial Day we look at the importance of remembering not only the wartime victims of concentration campincluding Auschwitz-Birkenau, but also those killed in genocides since.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24