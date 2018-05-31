Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Time people realised breasts are just part of the body

PUBLISHED: 11:01 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 21 August 2018

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out Picture: Halfpoint/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out Picture: Halfpoint/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Halfpoint

As long as women are forced to pretend they don’t have them, until a man wants to see them, we remain as unequal as ever

Just what is the problem with boobs... while moobs are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity? Picture: WARREN PAGEJust what is the problem with boobs... while moobs are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity? Picture: WARREN PAGE

The recent hot weather seems to be abating now but it is probably worth taking a moment to consider the inequities it exposes between the sexes which still endure, despite many of my younger female colleagues telling me that feminism is no longer necessary, as they “feel equal” anyway.

Well, they’re not.

Let’s take air conditioning for example.

Air conditioning is for men, isn’t it?

According to an article in the Daily Telegraph I read the other day, air conditioning units in offices are designed for the body temperature and metabolism of a 40-year-old man, which runs up to 30% faster than a woman’s.

Most women, it argued, would be happy with a temperature that is around four degrees warmer, so it is the women who have to think about bringing in an extra jumper to make sure they are comfortable, while the man’s needs are automatically taken care of anyway.

Who would have thought that?

Meanwhile, men everywhere have been taking their tops off to enjoy the sun, while if a woman were to do the same, car crashes would increase massively (women would be blamed) and policemen would be hastening to cover us up with their helmets (except they probably don’t do that any more). Some of us would need more than one helmet, but let’s leave that aside.

Our office has been steaming of late, due to air conditioning issues, and many times I’ve suggested to my younger female colleagues that we should have a “work in your bra” day, like they do in the film Made in Dagenham, causing Bob Hoskins’ character to almost implode in embarrassment, much to the women’s delight.

No-one has supported me in this matter (apart from some of the men).

But it’s a matter of comfort, surely?

We would all feel much more comfortable working that way when it’s really hot, but for some reason this idea is seen as socially appalling.

True, none of my male colleagues would get away with it either, but I suspect the fallout would be significantly more dramatic if it was a woman doing it than if it was just some poor man sitting there topless, in preference to spending an entire day huffing and puffing and caked in sweat.

Just what is the problem with boobs... while moobs – universally agreed as far less attractive – are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity?

The Daily Mail was up in arms yesterday about a young Sports Illustrated model called Mara Martin who breastfed her six-month-old daughter on the catwalk while parading in a golden swimsuit.

Mara told Good Morning Britain that she was glad her actions had started a conversation about breastfeeding, but according to the Mail some people “on Twitter” (so not the Mail’s staff, of course) believed it to be a mere “publicity stunt” which “boosted the then unknown model’s career”.

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out. These are, usually, the kind of people who either don’t have a nice pair themselves or would give anything to see a pair of boobs, but probably never will again, except when alone with a computer in a lonely bedroom.

Good on Mara, I say, for demonstrating that her breasts actually have a purpose – I didn’t hear anyone complaining about the breasts of the other scantily-clad women on the Sports Illustrated catwalk – and I doubt that was because their nipples were (just barely) covered up.

It’s time people realised that breasts are just a part of the body – with far more functionality than the male breast, let it be said – and as long as women are forced to pretend they don’t have them, until a man wants to see them, it’s chest unfair and we remain as unequal as ever.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Yesterday, 20:58 Amy Gibbons
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

RAF team to flip tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

Yesterday, 22:21 Andrew Papworth
A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Yesterday, 17:20 Amy Gibbons
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Colchester have been assured their town is “still safe” following a hot water attack and stabbing, which took place over the weekend.

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Yesterday, 16:44 Conor Matchett
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

Yesterday, 16:43 Amy Gibbons
The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

Yesterday, 17:42 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24