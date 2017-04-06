Chapmans in Stowmarket impresses influential hairdressers to make semi-finals of L’Oreal Colour Trophy Awards 2017

The photographic entry that saw Chapmans salon into the semi-final of the L'Oreal Colour Trophy Awards 2017.

A Suffolk salon has made it through to the semi-finals of a prestigious national competition after impressing some of the most influential names in hairdressing.

Chapmans in Stowmarket defeated rivals in the first round of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy Awards 2017 with a photographic entry to reach the Backstage Live Final for the eastern region.

Leading hairdressing figures, including Trevor Sorbie, Jamie Stevens, Adam Reed and Charles Worthington judged the entries from hundreds of salons across the country.

The Stowmarket salon, based in Bury Street, will now have to create a live model look that demonstrates an awareness for Autumn/Winter 2017/18 hair and fashion trends. According to the brief, the model look must be “original, modern and inspirational”.

Sharon Chapman, of Chapmans, said: “It is fabulous to get through for the second year running and we are all hoping to improve on the fifth place awarded last year.”

The semi-finals are at Duxford Imperial War Museum on April 23, when the top four salons will be selected for the grand final in London on June 5.

