Five Christmas getaways in East Anglia still available

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 November 2018

Do you fancy staying in a log cabin this Christmas? Picture: AIRBNB

Have you always wanted to go away for Christmas? Do you fancy a change of scenery for your Boxing Day walk? Here is where you can visit in our region for the festive season.

The Giraffe House interior Picture: AIRBNBThe Giraffe House interior Picture: AIRBNB

The Giraffe House in Ipswich

£95 per night

December 24 - December 27

If you are after something a bit unusual this could be the perfect getaway location for you.

The one bedroom bungalow would give you a giraffe themed Christmas as it features the animal throughout. From bedding with the animal on to cushions, cuddly toys, sculptures and more.

The property can home two people and has all the features you would expect including a fully equipped kitchen - perfect for cooking that Christmas turkey.

You could stay in the Peaceful Garden Cabin. Picture: AIRBNBYou could stay in the Peaceful Garden Cabin. Picture: AIRBNB

With under floor heating it could be the cosiest Christmas yet.

Peaceful, wooden garden cabin in Walpole

£60 per night

December 24-27

This studio apartment is set in the beautiful Suffolk countryside and within 10 miles of the coastline.

The beach house in Essex Picture: AIRBNBThe beach house in Essex Picture: AIRBNB

It is ideal for a quiet Christmas with great views for Boxing Day walks to work off some of that holiday weight.

The property has one bedroom, a small kitchen and a beautiful garden. The garden would be perfect for snowy fun if we get that desired white Christmas.

The kitchen doesn’t have an oven so guests will have to treat themselves to a Christmas day lunch out.

Essex Beach House in Lee-over-Sands

£200 per night

December 24-27

If you fancy going further a field with your family how about spending your Christmas in a beach house which fits six.

Located in Lee-over-Sands you have a beach, nature reserve, and dozens of wildlife for a festive experience like no other.

Are you brave enough to have a Christmas day dip on the beach? You could get sponsored and raise some money for charity while doing it.

The property is spacious with plenty of room for decorations and present unwrapping.

Luxurious log cabin in Guyhirn

£150 per night

December 24-27

The ultimate Christmas getaway a beautiful log cabin which has room for six people.

Staying here gives you the chance to see a piece of East Anglia you may not have seen before.

During your stay in the village of Guyhirn you are surrounded by countryside with views of a river yet still close to pub’s and restaurants if you desire it. Your fury friends are also invited to stay.

It is described by previous guests as sparkling clean and is a relaxing venue to spend the holidays.

Jenny’s home space in Ipswich

£25 per night

December 24-27

This cute cosy property is great for a family of four to spend Christmas.

It has everything you need including an equipped kitchen, a digital free view TV, an open fire in the lounge for a toasty stay.

Breakfast is included during your stay too.

