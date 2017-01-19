Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

10:47 19 January 2017

Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.

Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.

Archant

Suffolk County Council’s publication of possible routes for a northern by-pass for Ipswich does take the project forward – but there is a very long way to go before any new road is built, writes Paul Geater.

4 Comments

Without wishing to go through all the arguments again, it is still very much a question of IF the road is built rather than WHEN.

And if it does come about it will be in 15 years or more. People might not like that but in a democratic world, and with a project that provokes strong feelings on both sides of the argument, that is a fact of life.

In the meantime things need to happen much sooner if traffic congestion in and around Ipswich is to be eased.

The good news is, of course, that work on the Upper Orwell Crossing is going ahead. And that is expected to ease congestion in the town centre much more than the northern by-pass would.

But the real story about congestion in Ipswich is contained in the report’s statistics.

Between 2001 and 2011 the number of people driving to work in Ipswich increased from just over 28,000 to nearly 37,000.

That is a phenomenal increase and goes a long way to explain the increased congestion at peak times.

There is no way that the road network is ever going to expand fast enough to cope with a rise of about 30% every ten years.

We have to look at other ways of getting about – otherwise increasing numbers of people will spend hours sitting in stationary cars just fuming at their lack of progress.

At the same time the figures show that 62% of people in work in Ipswich live within 5km (three miles) of their workplace. Of these, 29% live within 2km (just over a mile).

I’m sorry to sound like a stuck record, but how many of those people don’t need their car at work but still drive in every day?

I know some people think that “the council” or “the government” should automatically provide them with enough asphalt to drive everywhere unimpeded whenever they want – but really we do need to get a reality check.

The human body was designed to be used to walk a reasonable distance and most people are capable of doing that.

When the days get longer I might even get out my bike for my 3km journey to work – it will be quicker than my 25-minute walk.

I realise most people cannot or will not want to take any heed of this. They will still get in their car for the shortest of journeys. They will find all kinds of excuses not to consider alternative ways of travelling even short distances in town.

But please don’t then spend your time whingeing because everyone else is doing the same thing and creating the road congestion that so irritates you.

Ipswich is growing and that is great – but a growing town does require grown-up solutions to the problems it creates. And more roads is never going to be the silver bullet some may want.

Council tax bills need to reflect the real world of 2017

When Suffolk County Council’s Tory group published its election manifesto in 2013, I always felt its pledge to freeze council tax bills for the next four years was a hostage to fortune.

They’ve almost got away with it as it happens – but I sincerely hope that when Colin Noble and Co sit down to work out their platform for the 2017 elections they don’t come up with another stunt like this.

If they do the voters might just see through them – if they bother to read the manifesto at all!

As it is, the government’s decision to allow councils to raise an extra precept to pay for social care has got the county Tories out of jail.

Had it not been for that they would have either had to break their council tax freeze pledge – or allow social care spending to be even more perilous than it has become.

Because the pledge has forced the Tories at Endeavour House to fail to recognise the political facts of life understood by Tory administrations in Suffolk’s other councils who have all put up council tax bills over recent years.

Quite how Forest Heath councillor Mr Noble, Mid Suffolk councillor (and county deputy leader) Jane Storey and for that matter Waveney councillor (and former leader) Mark Bee square their county freeze with their district increase I don’t know.

I just hope they don’t think that’s a pledge worth repeating.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council County Council Suffolk County

4 comments

  • @GilbertGeorge - spot on. Take Grange Farm. Designed with a relief road for which money was forthcoming from the developers but that road wasn't built leaving the huge new town to cope with what it had. Cycle provision? Put up a few shared usage signs on paths that simply aren't designed for mixed traffic, or paint a line down the middle of pavement, and hope for the best. Public transport? Well I thought the 66 was pretty good when I first moved. But the service has gradually been reduced and has, in my experience, become really unreliable. Biggest joke was building a dedicated busway and then not having enough buses on the fleet to use it! In my opinion there are some fairly basic reason why people don't use alternatives to the car. Maybe Geater and Poulter should look to improve the alternatives before blaming us for not using them? As for the Upper Orwell Crossing, I actually used my car in the rush hour to try to get into Ipswich this week, first time in years. can't see how you'd get down Wherstead Road to use the WDC in the first place!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • It's not the public who have run down public transport and given planning permission for thousands of new houses without putting the appropriate infrastructure in place. As usual this out of touch writer passing the blame on to people who have not caused the problem. Nothing more than a lapdog and a mouthpiece for local politicians and various unelected (lack of) vision groups.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    McLean

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • This report doesn't seem to mention the extent to which public transport has reduced over the 10 years. If reducing car travel is such a good idea why do the council provide extensive car parks for employees and councilors? Do they operate under different rules to those that pay their wages? What happens to leadership by example? We keep on hearing about the dead horse that is the upper Orwell crossing. Has anyone worked out how this part time crossing will work? Surely there is a need to establish if there is any chance of it doing anything useful before wasting any more money? This council has a record of wasting money on schemes that don't work or never get finished, travel Ipswich and the electronic bus timetable, and then quietly forgetting them and hoping nobody notices.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • So in ten years the number of people driving to work has increased by effectively a third or 33% - I suspect the report failed to mention the number of homes of multiple occupancy that are now in the town, the number of commercial premises that have been converted to residential, the number of high capacity office blocks which have sprung up, the addition of a university, the introduction of retail parks, the expansion and indeed creation of entire new housing developments, expansion of docks with high-rise developments - i could go on BUT the motorist is not the only one to blame here. If you allow permission for all of these developments then you have to have the network infrastructure in place to support them and clearly that is not the case. In the case of multiple occupancy buildings it used to be the case you simply add a bicycle rack to the planning permission and that got around the lack of parking but of course when four tenants turn up all with cars this is not an issue as you have a bike rack for them. The same can be said for schools, where new developments have been allowed and developers have placed money into a pot as required for transport, education and public spaces this money which has been set aside has failed to be used for that purpose - who knows where it is. To blame people for using the roads is a joke it is a problem of the council's making through lack of investment - quick enough to see the revenue stream through increased number of council tax bills raised but slow to put their hands into their reserves to repair roads, build necessary schools and find new solutions to our traffic woes.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    GilbertGeorge

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

See how Suffolk’s schools scored in the latest Progress 8 rankings based on GCSE results

44 minutes ago Jason Noble
Jack London, Connor Woods and Mason Hodds collecting GCSE results last summer at Ormiston Denes Academy

Just one Suffolk school is considered to be under-performing in updated 2016 secondary school performance levels that measures the progress students make between the ages of 11 and 16.

Suffolk couple admit lying following five-hour police search after crash

09:34 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

An uninsured Suffolk driver who sparked a five-hour full-scale police search after fleeing a crash scene and then lied to an officer has been given a community order.

Mother of murdered teen Breck Bednar talks at Adastral Park conference on tackling cyber-crime in Suffolk

18 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Breck Bednar's mother Lorin LaFave. Credit: Ben Kendall/PA Wire

The mother of a teenager murdered by an online groomer highlighted some of the complexities of cyber-crime at conference in Suffolk yesterday.

Opinion: Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

39 minutes ago
Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.

Suffolk County Council’s publication of possible routes for a northern by-pass for Ipswich does take the project forward – but there is a very long way to go before any new road is built, writes Paul Geater.

Breaking News: Rebecca Deferia cleared of arranging for former partner to be shot in Bury St Edmunds

10:26 Jane Hunt
Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk woman accused of hatching a plan with her wealthy father to have her former partner murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously has been cleared today after a judge threw out the case against her.

Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with head injury following Haverhill crash

10:21 Andrew Hirst
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after suffering a head injury during a car crash in west Suffolk this morning.

Ipswich Christmas Day drink-driver loses his licence after giving friends a lift

09:41
Pc Andy Masterson breathalyzes a motorist on the A140 at Stonham Parva. The breath test proved negative

A Christmas Day drink-driver who agreed to give his friends a lift is the latest motorist caught in Suffolk police’s festive crackdown to lose his licence.

Most read

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Video: Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

How will Wickham Market cope when Sizewell C park and ride ‘more than doubles’ traffic?

Community leaders fear the park and ride will bring more traffic into Wickham Market. Credit: Mike Page

Family pay tribute to brave Ipswich teenager who died of leukaemia aged 17

Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17. Left to right, Emma's step-sister Jamie Green, her mother Kathy King and step-father Shaun Green.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

A120 at Marks Tey
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24