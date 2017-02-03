Eden-Rose Coppice Trust’s Brickmakers’ Wood project to feature on Big Dreams, Small Spaces tonight

The work of a small charity with a ‘Big Dream’ to transform unkempt woodland in Ipswich into a haven of tranquillity for people with life-limiting conditions is to feature on BBC television tonight.

The Eden-Rose Coppice Trust’s ambitious project at Brickmakers’ Wood, a three-and-a-half-acre site near University of Suffolk, which owns most of it, will be showcased on Big Dreams, Small Spaces.

Run by father and daughter team Rob and Jo Brooks, the charity wants to create a peaceful space with wheelchair access to be used by cancer patients, people with mental or physical health problems and learning difficulties.

Celebrity gardener and TV show host Monty Don has visited the Ipswich woodland, and the charity’s other site in Sudbury, with a crew to film the episode and to give “invaluable” tip and pointers.

Jo said: “It was fantastic to have the support of Monty Don and the whole Big Dreams, Small Spaces team.

Eden-Rose Coppice Trust join with the Woodland Trust to plant the millionth tree as part of its First World War Centenary Woods Project in Brickmakers' Wood, Ipswich. Eden-Rose Coppice Trust join with the Woodland Trust to plant the millionth tree as part of its First World War Centenary Woods Project in Brickmakers' Wood, Ipswich.

“We are a small, local charity so this really helps to shine a light on the work we are doing.

“The journey from conception to completion to create a wheelchair accessible part of the woodland will be shown in the programme tonight; did we manage to achieve our dream? You’ll have to tune in to find out.”

The charity has already transformed two small areas at Brickmakers’ Wood with the help of community volunteers.

The mission is to have regenerated the entire woodland within three years, with wildlife habitats that encourage endangered local species.

Tune into BBC2 at 7pm.