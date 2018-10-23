Partly Cloudy

Fresh, seasonal, local produce at Kings Arms, Haughley

23 October, 2018 - 19:30
The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

The Kings Arms in Haughley is a cosy village pub restaurant serving the best possible local food - everything from pub classics to something a little different for special occasions

The modern bar at The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CHRIS GROVERThe modern bar at The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Lucy Jones and Grant Newland were going to buy a house and ended up with a pub.

Both worked at Carluccios, her as assistant manager, him as sous chef. Both huge foodies, they enjoy eating and drinking out wherever possible and experiencing new places and cultures.

Inspired by a holiday to Florence where food is a social interaction every day, they looked at several pubs but The Kings Arms felt right with a good balance of everything and offering a food and drink trade in a lovely Suffolk village.

They love all aspects of food - from a great pub burger to Michelin star fine dining.

Delicious food awaits at The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDelicious food awaits at The Kings Arms, Haughley Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“When it comes to being a village pub we think it’s important to have the best ingredients cooked and served to the best possible standard,” says Lucy, who is co-director and runs front of house.

“Fresh ingredients cooked perfectly, no matter whether the dish is fish and chips, sausage and mash or a seasonal venison and polenta dish; all with great service.”

Local produce features heavily on the seasonally changing menu.

Current favourites include roasted loin of venison, squash purée, sautéed kale, crispy polenta, venison and chocolate sauce, slow cooked Suffolk pork belly, potato rösti, creamed cabbage, apple, beer pickled onions and a pan fried fillet of hake, roasted cauliflower, curried mussel chowder and fresh coriander.

Regular pub favourites include beer battered fresh cod with triple cooked chips and minted peas, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast burger, sriracha mayonnaise, baby gem, kohlrabi and chips and the homemade Dingley Dell pork sausage rolls on the bar.

They are currently hoping to achieve a place in the Waitrose Good Food Guide.

“It’s a significant food guide and an accolade such as this would help us have a good standing within the area. This is, however, all based on reviews so our lovely customers need to go online to help support the business,” adds Grant, co-director and head chef who runs back of house.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We want everyone to leave having had a great experience no matter if they came in for a pint or a three course meal.”

There’s a great wine list, with a lot of those by the glass, artisan spirits and regularly changing guest ales. Lucy and Grant think the drink aspect of the business can be easily dismissed.

“We think it’s equally as important. For example, having a small but refined wine list - tried and tested - to go alongside the food served, a carefully chosen selection of gins and regularly changing our draught selection to ensure there is always something new for everyone to try.

“Our drinks change almost as often as our food and we think it’s important to always be able to offer something new and interesting.”

With its modern kitchen and bar, The Kings Arms at Haughley is, at heart, a traditional pub with a cosy real fire perfect for these autumn and winter days, a patio area for the spring and summer and is ideal for a coffee or casual pint, a bite to eat or a special occasion.

“Exactly; we are hopefully a good balance of everything with a little something for everyone no matter the occasion,” adds Lucy.

Closed Monday and Tuesdays, it’s open Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 3pm for lunch and 5.30pm to 11pm with dinner served from 6pm to 9pm. The pub’s open 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served 12pm to 11pm and dinner 6pm to 9pm. On Sunday, it’s open 12pm to 6pm, with food served 12pm to 3pm. All ale is £3, 3pm to 6pm.

Christmas day is full and December is filling up quickly for party bookings. Its Christmas party menu can be found on the website with two courses for £22 and three courses for £25.

• Visit www.thekingsarmshaughley.co.uk

