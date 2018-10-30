Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Is yours the creepiest in Suffolk? Compare it with the rest of our readers’ pumpkins

PUBLISHED: 16:16 31 October 2018

Pixie with her pumpkins she made with her mum. Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON

Pixie with her pumpkins she made with her mum. Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON

Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON

It can only mean one thing when your cupboards are full of sweets and your children are covered in paint - Halloween is officially here.

A creepy cat and some spooky bats. Picture: BECKY WATSONA creepy cat and some spooky bats. Picture: BECKY WATSON

To celebrate the spooky season we have gathered some of the county’s quirkiest and creepiest pumpkins to give you some last-minute inspiration ahead of the first trick or treater knocking at your door.

Pumkin sent in by Rose Ling. Picture: ROSE LINGPumkin sent in by Rose Ling. Picture: ROSE LING

Do you usually opt for the traditional ghoulish face or a haunted Halloween landscape on your pumpkin?

Two spooky pumpkins. Picture: KELI TODDTwo spooky pumpkins. Picture: KELI TODD

One of our readers named Rose sent in a rose carving done by her boyfriend proving that not everyone opts for the traditional scary designs.

For centuries, people have carved scary faces into Jack O’Lanterns to shine brightly outside homes and fight off evil spirits.

Day of the dead pumpkins by Leanne's children. Picture: LEANNE DIVERS FRANKLINDay of the dead pumpkins by Leanne's children. Picture: LEANNE DIVERS FRANKLIN

More and more people are opting for new creative ways to decorate their pumpkins and really stand out from the patch.

See our gallery for a range of pumpkin pictures sent over to us and some which were published on social media.

A number of unusual pumpkins are on trend this year. Picture: FRANCESCA RENEE CLIFTONA number of unusual pumpkins are on trend this year. Picture: FRANCESCA RENEE CLIFTON

Who do you think has made the most inventive pumpkin of the patch?

Pumpkin designs by Lucy Chaplin. Picture: LUCY CHAPLINPumpkin designs by Lucy Chaplin. Picture: LUCY CHAPLIN

Let us know in the comments below and find some inspiration for this evening.

Four spooktacular carved pumpkins. Picture: DIANA MARIE CARTERFour spooktacular carved pumpkins. Picture: DIANA MARIE CARTER

Nurse slashed with Stanley knife at GP surgery needed 11 stitches, court hears

10 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ryan Brakes Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A Felixstowe man who slashed a nurse’s hand with a knife at a doctors’ surgery causing a deep cut which needed 11 stitches has been jailed for two years.

Teenage boys attacked in park

32 minutes ago James Carr
Two teenage boys were attacked in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A pair of teenage boys were verbally abused then assaulted during an unprovoked attack in Lowestoft.

Suspected ‘county lines’ drug dealers sent back to London

43 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A pair of teenagers suspected of travelling up from London to deal drugs in Suffolk have been back to the capital after being stopped in Ipswich.

Latest county council overspend revealed

16:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Latest overspend forecasts for 2018/19 at Suffolk County Council are at £7.5m Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh concerns have been raised over Suffolk County Council’s overspend, as opposition groups warn it is struggling to stay afloat.

Mother battles to stay in UK to protect daughter from FGM

16:28 Emily Townsend
Suffolk County Council is involved in the case, the judge said Picture: ARCHANT

A failed asylum seeker is battling to stay in Britain to protect her daughter from the risk of female genital mutilation.

Another ‘mammoth’ abnormal load set to cause delays

15:01 Dominic Moffitt
An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A second transformer is to be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk, causing potential delays for road users.

Firefighters ‘struggling to make ends meet’ due to low pay, it is warned

14:47 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Firefighters have warned that they are “struggling to make ends meet” because their pay is so poor they struggle to provide for their families.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24