Is yours the creepiest in Suffolk? Compare it with the rest of our readers’ pumpkins

Pixie with her pumpkins she made with her mum. Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON

It can only mean one thing when your cupboards are full of sweets and your children are covered in paint - Halloween is officially here.

A creepy cat and some spooky bats. Picture: BECKY WATSON A creepy cat and some spooky bats. Picture: BECKY WATSON

To celebrate the spooky season we have gathered some of the county’s quirkiest and creepiest pumpkins to give you some last-minute inspiration ahead of the first trick or treater knocking at your door.

Pumkin sent in by Rose Ling. Picture: ROSE LING Pumkin sent in by Rose Ling. Picture: ROSE LING

Do you usually opt for the traditional ghoulish face or a haunted Halloween landscape on your pumpkin?

Two spooky pumpkins. Picture: KELI TODD Two spooky pumpkins. Picture: KELI TODD

One of our readers named Rose sent in a rose carving done by her boyfriend proving that not everyone opts for the traditional scary designs.

For centuries, people have carved scary faces into Jack O’Lanterns to shine brightly outside homes and fight off evil spirits.

Day of the dead pumpkins by Leanne's children. Picture: LEANNE DIVERS FRANKLIN Day of the dead pumpkins by Leanne's children. Picture: LEANNE DIVERS FRANKLIN

More and more people are opting for new creative ways to decorate their pumpkins and really stand out from the patch.

See our gallery for a range of pumpkin pictures sent over to us and some which were published on social media.

A number of unusual pumpkins are on trend this year. Picture: FRANCESCA RENEE CLIFTON A number of unusual pumpkins are on trend this year. Picture: FRANCESCA RENEE CLIFTON

Who do you think has made the most inventive pumpkin of the patch?

Pumpkin designs by Lucy Chaplin. Picture: LUCY CHAPLIN Pumpkin designs by Lucy Chaplin. Picture: LUCY CHAPLIN

Let us know in the comments below and find some inspiration for this evening.