Is yours the creepiest in Suffolk? Compare it with the rest of our readers’ pumpkins
PUBLISHED: 16:16 31 October 2018
Picture: ANGIE-RICHARD CLIFTON
It can only mean one thing when your cupboards are full of sweets and your children are covered in paint - Halloween is officially here.
To celebrate the spooky season we have gathered some of the county’s quirkiest and creepiest pumpkins to give you some last-minute inspiration ahead of the first trick or treater knocking at your door.
Do you usually opt for the traditional ghoulish face or a haunted Halloween landscape on your pumpkin?
One of our readers named Rose sent in a rose carving done by her boyfriend proving that not everyone opts for the traditional scary designs.
For centuries, people have carved scary faces into Jack O’Lanterns to shine brightly outside homes and fight off evil spirits.
More and more people are opting for new creative ways to decorate their pumpkins and really stand out from the patch.
See our gallery for a range of pumpkin pictures sent over to us and some which were published on social media.
Who do you think has made the most inventive pumpkin of the patch?
Let us know in the comments below and find some inspiration for this evening.