Video

WATCH: Greene King reveals ghost stories from Suffolk pubs to mark Halloween

PUBLISHED: 18:27 31 October 2018

The Nutshell Pub in Bury St Edmunds has stories of a ghost child. Picture: PETER BASH

The Nutshell Pub in Bury St Edmunds has stories of a ghost child. Picture: PETER BASH

Copyright 2010

Find out if your local is haunted by watching a video of some of Suffolk’s most cursed pubs.

A number of spooky tales and mysteries have been passed down over the years at Greene King’s pubs - and a number in Suffolk are known for their old buildings and creepy tales.

But to mark Halloween, Greene King is inviting the public to learn more about two of their haunted pubs in Bury St Edmunds - The Nutshell and the Dog and Partridge.

A recent story revealed that Suffolk has received the sixth highest numbers of paranormal activity, with 396 supernatural sightings in the county.

In The Nutshell, which is Britain’s smallest pub, the ghost of a young boy is thought to live upstairs.

The Dog & Partridge is known for its spooky story. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In 1975 a customer went up the stairs of the pub to see the boy sitting alone before quickly disappearing. The young child is thought to have died under mysterious circumstances on the premises - but no-one is really sure where he comes from.

Meanwhile in the Dog and Partridge, there have been a number of reports of a haunting - with a rumoured ghost believed to be John Reev, the last abbot of Bury St Edmunds.

Residents nearby have claimed to see a man in a priestly gown but staff believe that the ghost prefers to haunt nearby the ruins of the Old Abbey.

Do you know of any similar ghost stories in Suffolk? Let us know in the comments below.

