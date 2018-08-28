Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 November 2018

The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

Wyevale Garden Centres

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

Wyevale Garden centre, located in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, hosts a meet and greet with Father Christmas every year.

The event, which often includes the opportunity to share a breakfast with the magical man, sees thousands of excitable children walk through their doors.

But what qualities do recruiters look for when hiring Santa Claus?

When hiring at Wyevale the most important aspects they look for is confidence, enthusiasm and the ability to interact with adults and children.

A spokesperson said: “They should have the ability to maintain high levels of enthusiasm throughout the day and should also have a clear understanding of the importance of creating Christmas magic and being in character, both persona and uniform at all times.

“Most importantly they should have a willingness to work hard and have fun at the same time.”

Do they need previous festive experience?

The centre revealed experience is not necessary the candidate just needs to have a passion for working with children and an eagerness to be part of the festive cheer.

What would the ideal candidate be like?

Future Father Christmas wannabes will be pleased to hear that you don’t need to have your own Santa suit and a big white beard isn’t essential either.

A Wyevale representative explained: “The ideal candidate will need to have a passion for Christmas, a positive attitude and of course a smiley face. A candidate with their own beard would be great – though one will be provided if not.”

What will they be asked during the interview?

The interviewer for this starring role will be looking at whether the candidate will fit within a centre filled with twinkling lights and festive music.

The spokesperson concluded: “We want every family to leave the experience feeling full of Christmas magic with big smiles on their faces and memories that will last a lifetime so interviewers will be assessing whether they think this potential Father Christmas is up to the important task of spreading festive cheer.”

From November 17 Wyevale stores will host six weeks of festive fun where you can experience your meet and greet as well as a meal with the main man.

Children will leave the festive wonderland with a present from Santa and a certificate.

To read more details on meeting Father Christmas and to book - click here.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Serious delays on A12 after van crashes off road

2 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

A van has crashed off the A12 causing serious delays near East Bergholt.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

9 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

‘Libraries are not just about books’ - leader’s goal to transform view of service

32 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Libraries in Suffolk must do a better job of showing how they enrich people’s lives beyond loaning books, their leader has said.

Ipswich waiting to hear how new fund could transform town centre

11:30 Paul Geater
Will the new scheme bring people back to Ipswich town centre? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bosses in Ipswich are waiting to hear how they can apply for a share of the government’s multi-million pound transformation fund to boost town centres.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

06:32 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Urgent need for more doctors and nurses to deal with youth mental health crisis, MP warns

Yesterday, 23:44 Andrew Papworth
Dr Dan Poulter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More workers on the ground are urgently needed to help cope with a growing crisis in mental health amongst young people, a member of parliament has warned.

Most read

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24