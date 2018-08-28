How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS Wyevale Garden Centres

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

Wyevale Garden centre, located in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, hosts a meet and greet with Father Christmas every year.

The event, which often includes the opportunity to share a breakfast with the magical man, sees thousands of excitable children walk through their doors.

But what qualities do recruiters look for when hiring Santa Claus?

When hiring at Wyevale the most important aspects they look for is confidence, enthusiasm and the ability to interact with adults and children.

A spokesperson said: “They should have the ability to maintain high levels of enthusiasm throughout the day and should also have a clear understanding of the importance of creating Christmas magic and being in character, both persona and uniform at all times.

“Most importantly they should have a willingness to work hard and have fun at the same time.”

Do they need previous festive experience?

The centre revealed experience is not necessary the candidate just needs to have a passion for working with children and an eagerness to be part of the festive cheer.

What would the ideal candidate be like?

Future Father Christmas wannabes will be pleased to hear that you don’t need to have your own Santa suit and a big white beard isn’t essential either.

A Wyevale representative explained: “The ideal candidate will need to have a passion for Christmas, a positive attitude and of course a smiley face. A candidate with their own beard would be great – though one will be provided if not.”

What will they be asked during the interview?

The interviewer for this starring role will be looking at whether the candidate will fit within a centre filled with twinkling lights and festive music.

The spokesperson concluded: “We want every family to leave the experience feeling full of Christmas magic with big smiles on their faces and memories that will last a lifetime so interviewers will be assessing whether they think this potential Father Christmas is up to the important task of spreading festive cheer.”

From November 17 Wyevale stores will host six weeks of festive fun where you can experience your meet and greet as well as a meal with the main man.

Children will leave the festive wonderland with a present from Santa and a certificate.

