Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

If you let your teenagers go trick-or-treating then shame on you

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 27 October 2018

Teenagers shouldn't be allowed to go trick-or-treating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenagers shouldn't be allowed to go trick-or-treating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

I was never allowed to go trick-or-treating as a child – my mum called it “begging with menaces” and every evening on October 31 she would take the battery out the doorbell.

It's fine for younger children or those that live in tight-knit communities where everyone knows each other Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoIt's fine for younger children or those that live in tight-knit communities where everyone knows each other Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a back-up, in case she accidentally answered the door thinking it was my dad coming home from work, she had a bowl of satsumas by the door and once handed our next door neighbours a handful of coppers.

Whereas my mum would have no problem being Halloween’s answer to the Grinch and turning away a group of teenagers, the same can’t be said for more vulnerable members of the community.

One year, two boys, who looked around 15, turned up at my grandma’s house whilst I was sitting in the living room and she hastily handed over a few pound coins.

My grandma, who lives alone, is as tough as old boots but I could tell she felt obliged to hand over the cash for fear that there would be a horrible trick waiting if not.

Some people leave a pumpkin outside their house to indicate trick-or-treaters are welcome Credit: Nick ButcherSome people leave a pumpkin outside their house to indicate trick-or-treaters are welcome Credit: Nick Butcher

She might have handed over even more money if I hadn’t been there.

My other grandparents also go to visit their friends every Halloween and my 82-year-old grandad has in the past had to lean out of an upstairs window to wipe off the eggs thrown at the house.

READ MORE: Loco Horror Train review: “Quite the ride - first class you could say”

That’s not to make any sweeping generalisations that all groups of teenagers are there to cause trouble but the fact of the matter is that it is intimidating to the elderly and even more so for those with disabilities and mental health issues.

Little children dressed as pumpkins and as a ghost with a sheet over their head with eye holes cut out are sweet and completely harmless and I’m sure most people would be happy to hand them a bag of Maltesers.

Some cities in the US have even made it illegal for over 12s to trick-or-treat Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoSome cities in the US have even made it illegal for over 12s to trick-or-treat Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Also if you live in a tight-knit community where all the families know each other then that is completely acceptable too.

Trick-or-treating first originated in North America in the 1920s and first came to the UK in the 1980s and what started out as a sweet tradition has turned into a means for some to go out in a big group and cause havoc without repercussions.

It has led many people to feel a prisoner in their own home every Halloween.

Fears have also been heightened after the ‘killer clown craze’ in 2016 which started in America and saw people disguised as armed, evil clowns near parks and schools.

READ MORE: Some children’s Halloween costumes ‘fail to meet fire safety standards’

Copycat incidents happened across the UK and closer to home a woman was chased through Eaton Park in Norwich and a boy was also chased by a group of clowns in Beatty Road in Sudbury.

It may seem harmless to teenagers roaming the streets in Halloween costumes with their friends but once they get to the age of 12/13 then it stops being cute and from an outsiders perspective can be seen as intimidating.

Some towns and cities in the US have even made it illegal for teenagers to trick-or-treat and in Chesapeake in Virginia, city officials recently announced candy seekers over the age of 12 could receive up to an $100 fine or up to six months in prison. That is not to say it should be made illegal in the UK, I think that is a little extreme, but parents should sit down with their teenagers and explain that they are too old to be going.

Whilst some will do what they want regardless, it is at least worth a try to make them see how threatening it can be.

This year, if your teenager wants to head out with their mates then suggest they have a few mates round for a Halloween party instead.

Topic Tags:

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

11 minutes ago Michael Steward
A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.

‘Someone in the community will know who was involved’ – Appeal to find Essex arsonists

12:56 Michael Steward
The arson incident took place in Flowers Way, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A firework thrown from a car which caused a wooden garage to catch fire “could have had greater consequences”, according to police.

Video: Former soldier from Suffolk wins Invictus Games gold

12:32 Michael Steward
Alex Tate won gold in the long jump and bronze in the 100m at the Invictus Games Picture: THEO COHEN

A former soldier from Bury St Edmunds has described the “incredible” atmosphere at the Invictus Games in Sydney after winning a gold and bronze medal.

Video: WATCH: Fans pay emotional tributes to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

11:03 Katy Sandalls
Portman Road was lined with hundreds of Ipswich Town fans waiting to catch a glimpse of Kevin Beattie's funeral procession Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town FC’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off yesterday afternoon as Kevin Beattie made one last journey down Portman Road.

Motorcyclist, 54, dies in collision with car

10:25 Sophie Smith
A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed on The Street in Brockdish on Friday, October 26. PHOTO: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

Seventh person appears in court charged with the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

12:54 Reporters
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A seventh person has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of an Ipswich teenager.

Missing Witham teenager is found in Braintree

12:33 Michael Steward
Missing Essex teenager Shaun Grannell has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 14-year-old boy missing from his home in Witham has been found following an appeal.

Most read

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Orwell Bridge wind closures - here are the latest measures being pursued

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, which has been the subject of debate over high wind closures Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Motorcyclist, 54, dies in collision with car

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed on The Street in Brockdish on Friday, October 26. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24