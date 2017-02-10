Overcast

Impressive pie and perfect poached eggs at The Crown Inn, Stoke By Nayland

12:16 10 February 2017

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. One of the star dishes reviewed was this excellent salmon and smoked haddock hash cake with crispy poached egg and smooth bearnaise sauce. 10/10.

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. One of the star dishes reviewed was this excellent salmon and smoked haddock hash cake with crispy poached egg and smooth bearnaise sauce. 10/10.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis visits popular country restaurant The Crown Inn in Stoke By Nayland

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. This hot water crust chicken and chorizo pie starter was packed with meat and savoury jelly and our reviewer enjoyed the sweetness of the accompanying fig and raisin puree. 10/10

Interior/atmosphere

A cavernous place with various pockets of places to sit. Roaring fires. High backed booths. Comfy sofas and loungers. We liked the relaxed, country feel, and totally could have curled up for a nap with a blanket here after dinner - if they’d let us!

Food

The menu is varied with separate sections for meat eaters, pescatarians and veggies. Mini starters and desserts are an inspired idea. Great for those with smaller appetites (not me.We started with a board of crisp-crusted, soft-centered bread served with proper Italian olive oil and balsamic. This was lovely - but we almost cried when our waiter tried to take away the leftover last slice (saved for sauce dipping later). Thankfully, we kept it in our clutches!

A hot water crust chicken and chorizo pie starter was brilliantly executed. Packed with meat and wibbly savoury jelly. Excellent pastry.

The sweet, slightly crunchy fig and raisin puree garnish balanced out the spicy, salty nuances of the pie and brought the whole thing alive.

Also impressive was a smoky, tender salmon and haddock hash cake, with the creamiest béarnaise sauce and a surprise topping of a perfect, runny poached egg encased in breadcrumbs.

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. Our reviewer liked the texture of this orange and walnut pudding but said it needed more flavour. 6/10.

I couldn’t fault the pillow-like gnocchi in a thick, nicely balanced tomato sauce, spiked with a drizzle of chunky herbal pesto and oozing mozzarella.

And the succulent chicken with Madeira sauce was equally wonderful. We especially liked the carrot and squash puree, and the dish could have had more of this on the plate. For dessert, we shared an orange and walnut sponge with Cointreau custard and chocolate brownie with salted caramel ice cream for puds.

The orange sponge lacked any taste of orange at all, and the custard was pappy, but the texture of the cake was spot-on, tender within and crusted on the outside – like it had been freshly baked. The most successful dessert was the brownie. We could taste the quality of the ingredients. It wasn’t too sickly.

And the salted caramel ice cream was divine.

Drink

Both driving we stuck to soft drinks, however there is a serious wine cellar here for those who like a tipple. If you’re ‘des’ there is a good selection of cordials. The cucumber and elderflower was very refreshing. Coffee is creamy and comes with warmed frothy milk and homemade cookies.

Service

Couldn’t be faulted. We were greeted by several staff as we came in and looked for a table. Dishes arrived promptly despite it being busy. And our server was really friendly and knowledgeable.

Loos

Spotless and fresh. Nice hand lotions and potions provided.

Parking

The car park is very large, so you won’t have to worry about squeezing into a space.

Location

A bit out in the sticks, but that’s part of the charm of the place. There are loads of great walks nearby so it’s ideal for Sunday lunch after a stroll with the family.

Price

The bill for two was £70.70 for bread, starters, main courses, desserts, coffee and one soft drink each. Reasonable for the quality of the surroundings, service and food.

Highlight

Both of the starters really hit the spot and were very generous in size. The fish hash cake in particular was well made and packed full of flavour and texture.

In summary

A busy, well-run inn serving food that’s well above what you’d expect to find in a pub. Great if you’re looking for a good meal in a smart/casual setting.

1 comment

  • The Evening Star restaurant reviews are my reason for living :) 'If you're 'des' '.....des?? What?? Des O'Connor? £70 for 2 without even having a drink....well within reach of the average Ipswich 'res' then. But thanks for the laugh!

    Carolina

    Friday, February 10, 2017

