Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live? Archant

For many people 2016 hasn’t been a year they will look back on with any great fondness, writes Paul Geater. But as we are now deep in the season of peace and goodwill to all men, I’ve been taking an optimistic view on the state of my home town and county.

Will Loch Fyne move back to Ipswich’s Waterfront? I’m rather disappointed to see that Loch Fyne has put its Ipswich restaurant in Duke Street up for sale. I can’t claim to be a regular diner there, but when my wife and I have been out for a special meal it’s one of the first laces we think of – and we’ve never been disappointed. However, once the initial shock had passed and I thought about the situation, I think I understand the decision. I do hope it will turn out to be only a move – I’d be sorry to lose it altogether – but I can’t help feeling a better location for it would be actually on the Waterfront rather than a few yards away from it. Having tables overlooking the water would be a real plus for a seafood restaurant – as it was when it started out there as Mortimers about 20 years ago. I don’t expect it will have too much difficulty in selling its current premises. With new homes just a few yards away in Fore Hamlet/Duke Street area and the University of Suffolk next door there should be no shortage of potential customers for a large new restaurant. But I do wonder if another factor in Loch Fyne’s decision was the increase in the number of town centre restaurants over recent months – their premises is slightly off the beaten track for casual diners. You have to make a special trip to find it if you don’t live nearby.

This might come as a shock to some of my friends and colleagues who’ve seen me rant and grump about things from time to time, but I’m basically a “glass half full” kind of chap.

After all the events of the last few months, I’ve come to the conclusion that Ipswich is pretty much the perfect place to live – in Britain at least!

For a start there’s the location. Where is better than this?

An hour and a half in one direction (with a quick change at Stratford or Liverpool Street) and you’re in the West End. Less than an hour in the other and you can lose yourself in Britain’s finest nature reserve at Minsmere.

The town centre’s not bad and is getting better. I’m sure most regular visitors can get what they want from the town – and if you make the occasional shopping trip to other centres like Norwich, Colchester, Chelmsford or Westfield what’s wrong with that?

As commuter centres go Ipswich, and indeed other places on the line to London, are pretty good bets.

Property prices are considerably lower here than they are in other commuter areas and the service is set to improve.

I know many commuters on the Great Eastern Line see moaning about their journeys as one of the perks of the job (whether the trains are run by British Rail, Anglia Railways, ‘one’, National Express, or Abellio Greater Anglia) but believe me things could be a whole lot worse.

Would you rather be commuting from the west of London into Paddington, where the crowded trains are notorious?

Or would you rather be on Southern where attempts by management, militant unions, and government to apportion blame rather than find a solution have reduced the service to a national disgrace?

At least in East Anglia the rail bosses, politicians, and workers seem to have recognised that there is an issue, they know what they think can help deal with it, and are putting a plan into place.

One other point that people seem to forget about Ipswich is it’s brilliantly connected.

Most homes here in the town have very good broadband – I measured mine at 120MBps the other night – and the entertainment offering is good and about to get better with the opening of the Empire cinema in February (I’ll gloss over the lack of entertainment at Portman Road over the last few years).

And the parks and open spaces in the town make it a great place to bring up young families.

Yes, there have been dark moments over the last 12 months – but if you’re looking for signs of hope and optimism this is a pretty good place from which to start looking.

I hope you all have a great Christmas.