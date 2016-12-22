Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?
09:38 22 December 2016
Archant
For many people 2016 hasn’t been a year they will look back on with any great fondness, writes Paul Geater. But as we are now deep in the season of peace and goodwill to all men, I’ve been taking an optimistic view on the state of my home town and county.
Will Loch Fyne move back to Ipswich’s Waterfront?
I’m rather disappointed to see that Loch Fyne has put its Ipswich restaurant in Duke Street up for sale.
I can’t claim to be a regular diner there, but when my wife and I have been out for a special meal it’s one of the first laces we think of – and we’ve never been disappointed.
However, once the initial shock had passed and I thought about the situation, I think I understand the decision.
I do hope it will turn out to be only a move – I’d be sorry to lose it altogether – but I can’t help feeling a better location for it would be actually on the Waterfront rather than a few yards away from it.
Having tables overlooking the water would be a real plus for a seafood restaurant – as it was when it started out there as Mortimers about 20 years ago.
I don’t expect it will have too much difficulty in selling its current premises.
With new homes just a few yards away in Fore Hamlet/Duke Street area and the University of Suffolk next door there should be no shortage of potential customers for a large new restaurant.
But I do wonder if another factor in Loch Fyne’s decision was the increase in the number of town centre restaurants over recent months – their premises is slightly off the beaten track for casual diners. You have to make a special trip to find it if you don’t live nearby.
This might come as a shock to some of my friends and colleagues who’ve seen me rant and grump about things from time to time, but I’m basically a “glass half full” kind of chap.
After all the events of the last few months, I’ve come to the conclusion that Ipswich is pretty much the perfect place to live – in Britain at least!
For a start there’s the location. Where is better than this?
An hour and a half in one direction (with a quick change at Stratford or Liverpool Street) and you’re in the West End. Less than an hour in the other and you can lose yourself in Britain’s finest nature reserve at Minsmere.
The town centre’s not bad and is getting better. I’m sure most regular visitors can get what they want from the town – and if you make the occasional shopping trip to other centres like Norwich, Colchester, Chelmsford or Westfield what’s wrong with that?
As commuter centres go Ipswich, and indeed other places on the line to London, are pretty good bets.
Property prices are considerably lower here than they are in other commuter areas and the service is set to improve.
I know many commuters on the Great Eastern Line see moaning about their journeys as one of the perks of the job (whether the trains are run by British Rail, Anglia Railways, ‘one’, National Express, or Abellio Greater Anglia) but believe me things could be a whole lot worse.
Would you rather be commuting from the west of London into Paddington, where the crowded trains are notorious?
Or would you rather be on Southern where attempts by management, militant unions, and government to apportion blame rather than find a solution have reduced the service to a national disgrace?
At least in East Anglia the rail bosses, politicians, and workers seem to have recognised that there is an issue, they know what they think can help deal with it, and are putting a plan into place.
One other point that people seem to forget about Ipswich is it’s brilliantly connected.
Most homes here in the town have very good broadband – I measured mine at 120MBps the other night – and the entertainment offering is good and about to get better with the opening of the Empire cinema in February (I’ll gloss over the lack of entertainment at Portman Road over the last few years).
And the parks and open spaces in the town make it a great place to bring up young families.
Yes, there have been dark moments over the last 12 months – but if you’re looking for signs of hope and optimism this is a pretty good place from which to start looking.
I hope you all have a great Christmas.
Sign in to leave your comment
6 comments
Read Mark Lings comment Paul, it's all there for you. If you could copy and paste it to the boy Gummer, all the better, don't bother with Dr Dan, he has no interest. Ellsmere...
Add your comment | Report this comment
Mike Derruki
Thursday, December 22, 2016
I'm sorry Paul, but your article is just plain wrong. " Ipswich is pretty much the perfect place to live – in Britain at least!"- You're joking right? "Most homes here in the town have very good broadband" - Try being with BT, living virtually in the town centre and sitting on an abysmal 6 Mbps. Having moved to Ipswich from Manchester for a new job back in April, I am very disappointed in Ipswich as a town. Maybe I am have been spoiled coming from a much larger city but I just feel like I've moved to the wrong town. It's boring, there's very little culture or things to do (particularly for young adults) and all the shops in the town treat their customers as if no one has normal jobs! Working a 9 to 5 gig Monday to Friday means my-late night opportunities to visit the shops this month falls on just one day (Thursday) which is frustrating when I have a recurring commitment that evening. Why are the shops not open late Monday to Friday in December? Putting the sleepiness of the town aside, I must also express my disgrace in the traffic, crime and homelessness situations. I moved to the South East of the town (near the waterfront) and getting in and out of there everyday is quite frankly a nightmare. I havw never lived in a town with such an appalling, nonreactive traffic scheme. Having only lived here for 9 months, i can already see that the efforts being made to reduce traffic move at glacial pace and I pity the people who have lived here all there lives. It appears that noone's voices are being taken seriously. Crime is pretty high here too given the small size of the town. TWO double stabbings and an attempted murder (within meters of my house) is not particularly reassuring and on top of this, I see drug deals regularly occurring in the town in plain view of commuters! I have no problem with the homeless and I give what I can, but they too are all over the town and the numbers seem to be only increasing. The problem with your outlook Paul is that either you're so naive and haven't lived elsewhere to know just how bad Ipswich has it, or you're being facetiously upbeat and overlooking all the major issues this town has. Apologies if I'm being too harsh but I feel I'm telling it like it is. If my job wasn't keeping me here, I'd move in a heartbeat. However, thanks for the hilariously ironic read Paul. Sincerely, "a disgruntled newcomer".
Add your comment | Report this comment
D_New
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Comparing Ipswich to 20 years ago, I see crime has risen dramatically (ignore manipulated police statistics), murders are commonplace, an air of menace pervades the town centre, charity shops have replaced once-thriving businesses. A walk down Norwich RoadLondon RoadHandford Road gives a good illustration of how far downhill the town has gone. And we can largely thank Geater's multiculti diversity for this. So no, it is NOT the best place in Britain to make one's home. It feels less like Britain every year.
Add your comment | Report this comment
cthulu
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Glass half full ? I think you had one glass too many whilst writing this Mr Geater . Crime on the increase ,terrible traffic jams , more and more houses dumped in the area without any proper infrastructure , Too Many derelict buildings ,two councils always at war with each other. A town represented by an awful MP who has voted for extreme cuts to services , just how long will it be before we have to travel to colchester for treatments ? the same MP who has only one agenda backed up by this elitist newspaper who constantly mention the waterfront ! why on earth do you continue to suck up to that one tracked Gummer ? Ipswich is not an ideal town at all and one reason why were selling up and moving out !
Add your comment | Report this comment
Macke
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Mr. Geater, you must have been looking through rose tinted spectacles. The retail offering, whilst never brilliant, has slipped to the extent I can't remember the last time I went into Ipswich for the shopping. Just over an hour to Norwich and they have P&R too! As for entertainment, I find the offering very limited. Where's the quality theatre? Where are the gigs? And I don't even eat out in the town centre after being refused service in all the bars I went in because my son, then 13, was with me and it was after 6pm, shock horror. Café culture? You must be joking! And whilst I agree 100% with Mark's comment, a lot of the above problems are of Ipswich's own making.
Add your comment | Report this comment
paul e.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Of course Ipswich is a great place to live. This is an incredibly prosperous town, yet it does not feel that way and the town is chronically underachieving. This is because Ipswich is much more than a 1835 borough boundary of 135,000, the conurbation is nearer 248,000 and is more than equal to Norwich or Cambridge. Norwich has no natural predator and dominates Norfolk, Cambridge with its universities and high tech parks is a national exception. On every indicator of population, wealth, income, poverty, jobs, crime Ipswich is equal to Norwich. Prior to 1974 we were arguably more important. Our engineering pedigree, labour, infrastructure and clout as county-borough, and county town and biggest stakeholder in East Suffolk Authority brought east Suffolk huge dividends; Port of Felixstowe, BT Adastral Park and Sizewell A. We have the biggest economic zone and clout in East Anglia right here with Ipswich at its heart. Yet, it does not feel that way now, and that is simply because Ipswich was ruthlessly and systematically stripped of any say in local government. You simply cannot do that with a county council that continuously has no Ipswich, Martlesham or felixstowe representation on its cabinet. We need joined up thinking, direction and accountability to achieve more for our people. We need to restore a balance of power to Ipswich area. Our area should not be the poor relation in Suffolk, it should not be a poor relation at all! The truth is that there needs to be a complete rethink of Ipswich's place in Suffolk.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Mark Ling
Thursday, December 22, 2016
The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site