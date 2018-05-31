Overcast

Fun time in Felixstowe this weekend at Ferry Fest

PUBLISHED: 15:47 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:20 21 August 2018

Felixstowe Ferry Youth Sailing will be pushing the boat out offering power boat rides as part of the Ferry Fest weekend Photo: Ferry Fest

Felixstowe Ferry Youth Sailing will be pushing the boat out offering power boat rides as part of the Ferry Fest weekend Photo: Ferry Fest

Archant

This weekend sees the launch of Ferry Fest, a new three day family arts festival at Felixstowe Ferry which is looking to have the coastal community buzzing with a raft of events that will include live bands, dance, a ceilidh, theatre, music and poetry, a musical review, craft stalls, beach activities, a photography exhibition and a pirate-themed day to excite land-lubbers of all ages.

J.S. and the Lockerbillies are opening the Ferry Fest weekend at Felixstowe Ferry Photo Ferry FestJ.S. and the Lockerbillies are opening the Ferry Fest weekend at Felixstowe Ferry Photo Ferry Fest

The festivities kick off at 7.30pm Friday evening with performances from leading local bands JS and Lockerbillies, and the Craze (tickets £10).

On Saturday, August 25, Ferry Fest will be hosting a new play Surge, inspired by the 65th anniversary of the 1953 East Coast Floods in St Nicholas Church at 1.30pm and 4pm (tickets £5) and an accompanying exhibition about the floods. People are invited to come along and share their memories and thoughts of the historic event 65 years ago in a memory book.

Felixstowe Ferry, an image taken from Justin Minns exhibition wqhich forms part of Ferry Fest Photo: Justin MinnsFelixstowe Ferry, an image taken from Justin Minns exhibition wqhich forms part of Ferry Fest Photo: Justin Minns

At 7.30pm there will be a ceilidh at the sailing club with acclaimed band Harbour Lights (tickets £8).

Also at the sailing club on Saturday, professional photographer Justin Minns will stage a solo exhibition, and will lead an early evening photography walk/workshop around the harbour (tickets £15 book justinminns.co.uk/workshops-1/ferryfest-photo-walk)

Emily Bennett and Brian Ralph who will be providing an evening of poetry and music as part Ferry Fest on August Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Ferry FestEmily Bennett and Brian Ralph who will be providing an evening of poetry and music as part Ferry Fest on August Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Ferry Fest

On Millennium Green people can browse high quality craft stalls and listen to live acoustic music from jazz funk combo Spunky Funk Boiz

On Sunday August 26, at the sailing club young people can take part in a Musical in a Morning workshop and performance (booking essential), while everyone can get moving in three flamenco dance workshops.

Felixstowe Ferry sailing Club prepares for Ferry Fest, a new family arts festival which is being staged on August Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Ferry FestFelixstowe Ferry sailing Club prepares for Ferry Fest, a new family arts festival which is being staged on August Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Ferry Fest

At St Nicholas’ Church audiences will be entertained by musician Emily Bennett and actor Brian Ralph who will be combining music and poetry for I Must Go Down to the Sea Again. This is followed by a classical concert from Quartetto Familia and evening service.

In the evening at the sailing club, audiences can enjoy a musical review, Back in Business (book tickets). On the Millennium Green, everyone can move to the Latin rhythms of Samboomba, or join a nature walk around the estuary.

On Bank Holiday Monday, families can dress up and join in a pirate themed day, with pop-up pirate storytellers, beach craft activities, games on the green, powerboat rides, the arrival of Captain Fanplastic, a plastic pirate built by eco-warrior Jason Alexander, also known as The Wildlife Gadget Man. Enter the Name the Parrot Competition or Best Dressed Pirate Family. Festival-goers who park at Cliff Road Car Park can join a treasure hunt along the coastal path to Felixstowe Ferry. There is a free shuttle bus running on the hour from the slip road beside Felixstowe Railway Station between 11am and 5pm, returning from Felixstowe Ferry on the half-hour.

You can book events at ticketsource.co.uk/ferryfestfelixstowe or on the door (not Musical in a Morning)

For more information visit the Facebook page @FerryFestFelixstowe

