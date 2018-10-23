Live well and eat well at The Bridge Project, Sudbury

Feeding body and mind, The Bridge Project was set up more than 20 years ago to help disadvantaged adults in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

Dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for those living with dementia, learning disabilities and mental health issues, it’s about helping people grow and making friends.

The café in Gainsborough Street is at the centre of the project’s creativity and inclusivity, preparing fresh, delicious snacks, lunches and afternoon teas using locally sourced, Suffolk ingredients.

It’s the perfect pit-stop while shopping, somewhere to catch up with friends over a scone, sausage roll and more or even to do a spot of work while enjoying a coffee.

You can even take home jams, chutneys, marmalade, salad dressings and homemade shortbread bites, or a mulled wine bag to enjoy later via the shop.

St Peter’s, on Market Hill, hosts The Bridge Project’s pop up café on the last Friday of every month from 9am to 2pm. Older people can also enjoy a catch up and freshly cooked food at the Lunch club at The Bridge every Tuesday at 12.30pm.

Can’t get to The Bridge Project? Then let it come to you.

The delivery service brings hearty meals and lighter snacks to doorsteps across Sudbury, Great Cornard, Long Melford, Acton and Great Waldingfield.

Ideal if you’re recovering from illness, injury or surgery or just not able to cook for yourself and the menu changes every day so you won’t get bored.

If you’re stressing about planning an event, big or small, the experienced catering team can devise a delicious, homemade buffet. The project also provides a pop-up cafe for local events.

There’s a series of social activities, creative workshops and support groups too.

For example, if you’ve ever fancied having a go at pottery there are open studio sessions on a Wednesday evening or Saturday morning. Try hand-building techniques like pinching, coiling, modelling, slabbing or give the pottery wheel a spin.

• The Bridge café is open Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm. Visit www.thebridgeproject.co.uk