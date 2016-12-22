Partly Cloudy

Make perfect Brussels sprouts with these recipes from Gordon Ramsey, Delia Smith, Jaime Oliver and Lorraine Pascale

12:30 22 December 2016

Cook perfect Brussels sprouts this year with one of these recipes from celebrity chefs

Cook perfect Brussels sprouts this year with one of these recipes from celebrity chefs

Archant

Brussel sprouts are a festive feast must-have, but it is fair to say they are not to everyone’s taste. Underdone or overboiled, each year they are rolled out for Christmas dinner only to be buried under the mash or fed to dog. But these iron-rich vegetables can be delicious – it’s all in the cooking.

The key to making these ‘fairy cabbages’ a tasty addition to this year’s meal is to take some tips from the experts.

Here are some simple recipes from celebrity chefs that will turn your sprouts into a taste sensation and make you everybody’s favourite host.

Brussels sprouts with pancetta - Gordon Ramsay

Taking only 30 minutes to make, these Brussels sprouts are flavoured with pancetta and chestnuts making them extra festive. The salted pancetta really brings out the flavour of the Brussels making them extra tasty and moreish.

Ingredients

- 1kg Brussels sprouts, outer leaves removed - Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper - 1–2 tsp olive oil - 200g pancetta, cut into lardons - 200g vacuum-packed chestnuts - 2 lemons

Method

Trim the base of the sprouts and cut them in half lengthways. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Add the sprouts and blanch for 2–3 minutes, then drain well. Heat the olive oil in a wide frying pan and fry the pancetta for a few minutes until golden and crisp. Toss in the sprouts and cook for 2–3 minutes, tossing occasionally. Roughly chop the chestnuts and add them to the pan. Grate the lemon zest over the sprouts and chestnuts and squeeze over a little juice. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Transfer to a warmed serving dish.

Caramelised button sprouts and shallots with sherry vinegar - Delia Smith

If you can get tiny button sprouts for this so much the better, but in any event they should be tight and firm and not too large.

Ingredients

- 1 lb 8 oz (700 g) Brussels sprouts, prepared - 2 shallots, finely chopped - 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar - 4 oz (110 g) smoked pancetta, chopped - ½ oz (10 g) butter - 1 dessertspoon groundnut or other flavourless oil - Salt and freshly milled black pepper

Method

Sprinkle the sprouts with a little salt and steam over boiling water for 4-5 minutes. Heat a large frying pan, add the pancetta and let it cook gently until crisp. Remove the pancetta, add the butter and oil to the pan and gently cook the shallots and when softened remove from the pan. Turn the heat up under the frying pan, add the sprouts and toss them around for 2-3 minutes until they begin to take on a little colour. Now turn the heat up high and add the shallots and pancetta and sherry vinegar; let it bubble and reduce while you constantly turn the sprouts over and over to soak up the flavour of the vinegar. As soon as the sprouts are tender, transfer everything to a serving dish, add a little pepper and serve straightaway.

Brussels in a hustle - Jamie Oliver

“Just rattle the sprouts straight through the processor and into a pan with some gorgeous flavours to pimp them right up. Done.”

Ingredients

- 1 red onion - 50 g unsalted butter - 4 sprigs of fresh sage - 1 kg Brussels sprouts - 4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce - 1 clove of garlic

Method

Peel and quarter the onion, push it through the fine slicing attachment of your food processor, and tip into a large pan on a medium heat with the butter. Finely slice and add the sage leaves, then fry for 4 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, wash and trim the Brussels sprouts, picking off any tatty outer leaves. In batches, push them through the same fine slicer. Add them to the pan, turn the heat up, cover, and fry for 10 minutes or until soft, adding a splash of water if needed. Toss in the Worcestershire sauce, then turn the heat off and gun in the unpeeled garlic through a garlic crusher. Stir well, season to perfection and serve.

Brussels Sprouts with chorizo - Lorraine Pascale

Ingredients

- 1kg Brussels sprouts - 25g butter - 100g cooking chorizo, finely diced  - 100g chestnuts (tinned or vacuum packed)  - Thyme sprigs, sea salt, ground black pepper.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas Mark 6. Rinse the sprouts, trim the ends, discard any damaged or dry outer leaves, then cut into 5mm slices. Place on a baking tray, dot with butter, season with salt and pepper, then roast for 15 minutes. Remove the sprouts and add the chorizo, chestnuts and thyme and cook for a further 10-15 minutes. The sprouts should be a rich golden colour and soft when pierced, and the chorizo should be piping hot and just beginning to char at the edges.

If you have any top tips for a great Christmas dinner, let us know below.

Merry Christmas.

Brussels

  • As always with these "celebrity" chefs, loads of faff and (worse still) loads of salt. For simple, delicious sprouts, peel off the outer leaves as you'd normally do, then cut them in half and stir fry them. Dead easy and very tasty.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

