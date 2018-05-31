Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Time people realised breasts are just part of the body

PUBLISHED: 18:53 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 20 August 2018

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out Picture: Halfpoint/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out Picture: Halfpoint/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Halfpoint

As long as women are forced to pretend they don’t have them, until a man wants to see them, we remain as unequal as ever

Just what is the problem with boobs... while moobs are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity? Picture: WARREN PAGEJust what is the problem with boobs... while moobs are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity? Picture: WARREN PAGE

The recent hot weather seems to be abating now but it is probably worth taking a moment to consider the inequities it exposes between the sexes which still endure, despite many of my younger female colleagues telling me that feminism is no longer necessary, as they “feel equal” anyway.

Well, they’re not.

Let’s take air conditioning for example.

Air conditioning is for men, isn’t it?

According to an article in the Daily Telegraph I read the other day, air conditioning units in offices are designed for the body temperature and metabolism of a 40-year-old man, which runs up to 30% faster than a woman’s.

Most women, it argued, would be happy with a temperature that is around four degrees warmer, so it is the women who have to think about bringing in an extra jumper to make sure they are comfortable, while the man’s needs are automatically taken care of anyway.

Who would have thought that?

Meanwhile, men everywhere have been taking their tops off to enjoy the sun, while if a woman were to do the same, car crashes would increase massively (women would be blamed) and policemen would be hastening to cover us up with their helmets (except they probably don’t do that any more). Some of us would need more than one helmet, but let’s leave that aside.

Our office has been steaming of late, due to air conditioning issues, and many times I’ve suggested to my younger female colleagues that we should have a “work in your bra” day, like they do in the film Made in Dagenham, causing Bob Hoskins’ character to almost implode in embarrassment, much to the women’s delight.

No-one has supported me in this matter (apart from some of the men).

But it’s a matter of comfort, surely?

We would all feel much more comfortable working that way when it’s really hot, but for some reason this idea is seen as socially appalling.

True, none of my male colleagues would get away with it either, but I suspect the fallout would be significantly more dramatic if it was a woman doing it than if it was just some poor man sitting there topless, in preference to spending an entire day huffing and puffing and caked in sweat.

Just what is the problem with boobs... while moobs – universally agreed as far less attractive – are allowed to come out at almost any opportunity?

The Daily Mail was up in arms yesterday about a young Sports Illustrated model called Mara Martin who breastfed her six-month-old daughter on the catwalk while parading in a golden swimsuit.

Mara told Good Morning Britain that she was glad her actions had started a conversation about breastfeeding, but according to the Mail some people “on Twitter” (so not the Mail’s staff, of course) believed it to be a mere “publicity stunt” which “boosted the then unknown model’s career”.

The only reason breastfeeding is ever in the news is because some miserable git has got a problem with women getting their boobs out. These are, usually, the kind of people who either don’t have a nice pair themselves or would give anything to see a pair of boobs, but probably never will again, except when alone with a computer in a lonely bedroom.

Good on Mara, I say, for demonstrating that her breasts actually have a purpose – I didn’t hear anyone complaining about the breasts of the other scantily-clad women on the Sports Illustrated catwalk – and I doubt that was because their nipples were (just barely) covered up.

It’s time people realised that breasts are just a part of the body – with far more functionality than the male breast, let it be said – and as long as women are forced to pretend they don’t have them, until a man wants to see them, it’s chest unfair and we remain as unequal as ever.

Topic Tags:

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24