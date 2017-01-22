Partly Cloudy

Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Brexit for boneheads

11:00 22 January 2017

Former British Prime Minister Ted Heath

Archant

Okay. I give up. Let’s discuss Brexit, the future of which I admit I know nothing about, writes Martin Newell.

Lack of clairvoyance, nonetheless, hasn’t prevented thousands of other similarly unenlightened people, nearly all of them middle-aged men, battering pompously on about the subject on TV, in newspapers and on social media. Six months after the referendum, having taken down the decorations and put the box back up into the attic, Mrs May is rolling up her sleeves ready to tackle matters.

Here follows, therefore, for my fellow political ingenues, Old Newell’s Brexit for Boneheads.

Once upon a time, there was a thing called the Common Market. This body initially comprised six countries. At first it was only a slightly more sophisticated version of the old Happy Shopper model. Remember that? It was based on a notion that if enough little corner shops joined up, they’d be able to provide a brand of cheap essential groceries to compete with the advance of the big supermarkets.

In 1967, Mr Wilson, our then PM, attempted to gain British entry to the Common Market. Alas, he was ‘mugged-off’, as youngsters say, by that debonair old French charm-bucket, Charles de Gaulle. A few years later Mr Heath... no? Good organist, keen yachtsman and a smile like a Rolls Royce radiator grille? You’ve got it. Well, anyway, it was he who took us into Europe. This was a feat akin to gate-crashing Morrissey’s stag night. It was an unusual accomplishment, yes, but most people weren’t very interested.

Whichever way you sliced it, the Common Market seemed chiefly to consist of a big grocery swap, salad-dressed with words like ‘opportunity’. It was knackered from the outset. In strike-bound, power-cut, uncollected rubbish-clogged Britain, the Common Market’s image was soon hobbled by bad news stories about over-production, wine lakes, butter mountains and surpluses which had to be ploughed back into the land.

Could these excess groceries not have been given to the needy, sold cheaply or at least, not wasted? Well, we were told, it just wasn’t as simple as that, although I don’t recall ever having heard an adequate explanation as to why.

It was during the 1980s that people first began to notice membership of Europe might involve more than just owning a cash’n’carry card for Happy Shopper Internationale.

Europe increasingly appeared to many working folk to be dibbling around with all manner of other things. Ten or 15 years after joining this lumbering mastodon, few people remembered having done so - or why. Formidable forces over the centuries have tried to impose their will upon Britain. They’ve used naval bombardment, assaults from the air, propaganda and political pressure. They all failed.

Europe succeeded by simply boring us into submission. They droned on for sufficiently long, with their interminable meetings, treaties, ratifications, quotas and rulings that by 1990, mere mention of Europe could have most of the nation winding up the alarm clocks and putting the cat out.

When UKIP finally hove into view, like a political log raft with a pair of Janet Reger camiknickers for a flag, they didn’t have to work very hard. It was like someone at an annual Musicians’ Union conference had asked, “Anyone fancy a pint?” Well over half of the nation were out of that door like a shot.

The class of people who read far too much and understand far too little were left with their jaws hanging open. To call such ethereal beings an ‘elite’ is misguided. Most elites remain at the top by staying in touch with what’s going on down on the shop floor.

Can I really respect the woman, for instance, who suggested, post-Brexit, that perhaps voting on such important issues should not be open to anyone who hadn’t gained a university degree? Were they absolutely serious, the couple who suggested on my local internet forum that pressure should be applied to local retailers to dissuade them from selling right-wing newspapers? This was not a gag, I actually read it.

Right now there are men writing anti-Brexit books and penning unnecessarily long epistles to daily newspapers. Others are making documentaries to illustrate to the ignorant masses exactly what will happen after Brexit.

At a nearby university, I learned, “Following the EU referendum result, Essex academics are available to give expert comment and analysis on the ongoing debate and the impact on the UK and the EU. They can contribute political, economic, legal and historical perspectives as the UK begins negotiations about leaving the EU.”

Oh, great. Well, thank heaven for that. I was on the edge of an ethical abyss for a minute. Luckily a bevvy of buxom pouting academics have arrived. You can turn the car exhaust off, now darling, we’re all taking a wander up the Ivor Crewe lecture dustbin (sorry, that should have read ‘theatre’) to get ourselves re-enlightened.

Unfortunately, I discover that I’m headbutting a wall for most of that particular evening. There is deep pathos about all of these men going on with grit-teethed certitude about that which hasn’t yet happened. Maybe I could get on the bandwagon too,with my new musical, Brexit At  Tiffanys.

Finally, for all those acres of analysis, hand-wringing, recrimination, theory and prediction, Brexit’s happened and Donald Trump is President. As for the letter-writers, the Jeremiahs and academics still waffling doggedly on: if their words and predictions had been Tarmac and hardcore, we’d have fixed every pothole in Britain by now.

