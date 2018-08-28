Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Ad Feature

Seven restaurants to visit during National Curry Week

PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:22 22 October 2018

Dine on traditional Indian dishes during National Curry Week PICTURE: Getty Images

Dine on traditional Indian dishes during National Curry Week PICTURE: Getty Images

(c) Lisovskaya Natalia

Turn up the heat from October 22 to October 28 and dine out in Suffolk during National Curry Week.

Dine on traditional Indian dishes during National Curry Week PICTURE: Getty ImagesDine on traditional Indian dishes during National Curry Week PICTURE: Getty Images

Ballingdon Valley, Sudbury

Offering the very finest Indian cuisine, Ballingdon Valley Indian restaurant provides an unusually good dining experience. Serving dishes cooked with only the freshest ingredients, customers can expect exemplary service from staff whether eating in or taking away. Ballingdon Valley is a fully licensed restaurant, air conditioned, and offers an extensive wine list to enjoy alongside your meal. Your food experience at Ballingdon Valley restaurant is guaranteed to be a memorable one, leaving you with a desire to return again and again.

Indian Ocean, Ipswich

In Bramford, Ipswich, Indian Ocean is a little gem of a restaurant with friendly staff, good service and excellent food. The restaurant’s menu, which is available eat in or takeaway is made up of an extensive variety of delicious Indian dishes, including those suitable for diners with allergies or special dietary requirements. Book now for Christmas! Indian Ocean can also be found on Just Eat, with free home delivery available within a seven mile radius.

Melford Valley, Long Melford

The Melford Valley is an award winning restaurant that retains a friendly, family feel whilst ensuring that the highest standards are maintained. An array of authentic meals are served, which are freshly prepared using the best and finest ingredients, and food can be consumed in the inviting restaurant or in the comfort of your own home. Whether choosing from the traditional selection, latest in Indian Avant Garde or the restaurant’s contemporary cuisine, you will be delighted by the aromas, flavours and visual presentation.

Sunday buffet as always 12pm to 4pm and the 100 dish taster menu is Sunday from 4pm to 9pm. As the festive season approaches you can choose from the three course ‘best of both worlds’ a la carte carvery – this is a turkey with all the English trimmings, as well as the multi award-winning Indian buffet. You can have either or you can have both at no additional cost.

Boxing Day offers a buffet at £10.95 with a choice of over 40 dishes, and bringing in the New Year is a Bollywood disco on New Years Eve.

Dhaka, Ipswich

Since 1984 the Dhaka restaurant has been expertly mixing spices to make the ultimate Indian Tandoori and Bangladeshi dishes. Regarded as one of the best Indian restaurant in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, the Dhaka invites customers to its ‘Happy Hour’ – Tuesday to Fridays from 5.30pm to 7pm – during which those dining in can enjoy main meals for half price. ‘Sunday Family Time’ main dishes are also half price all evening.

The Bekash, Ipswich

The Bekash is a specialist in authentic Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine for all occasions and functions. Monday to Thursday enjoy a special menu from 5.30pm to 11pm, which is only £12.95 for five courses, while on Sunday tuck into the restaurant’s all you can eat buffet. Between 12pm and 2pm prices are £8.95 for adults and £6.95 for children under 11 and from 5pm to 10pm, adults are £12.95 whereas children under 11 are £7.95. Get 20% off dining in and food only (T&Cs apply and this does not include buffet), or eat at home and have your food delivered.

Radhuni, Stowmarket

Rated as one of the top Indian restaurants in Stowmarket, you are welcomed to celebrate National Curry Week at Radhuni. Tempted by an unrivalled range of authentic and imaginative fusion dishes, its food is cooked to the highest standards using only the best quality and freshest ingredients. Radhuni prides itself on its excellent, personal service with many customers coming back time and time again. You won’t get bored of the wide selection of dishes, which are also available for takeaway within three miles of Stowmarket.

Gandhi Indian Cuisine

Gandhi Indian Cuisine is an established restaurant based in Ipswich which has been bringing its customers the best value for money, services and food for 29 years! The restaurant offers a great selection of curries and side dishes including its chef’s specialty dish, Ansari. All dishes are freshly prepared on site and there’s even a 20% off discount for takeaway orders that are collected.

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24