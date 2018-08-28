Seven restaurants to visit during National Curry Week

Turn up the heat from October 22 to October 28 and dine out in Suffolk during National Curry Week.

Ballingdon Valley, Sudbury

Offering the very finest Indian cuisine, Ballingdon Valley Indian restaurant provides an unusually good dining experience. Serving dishes cooked with only the freshest ingredients, customers can expect exemplary service from staff whether eating in or taking away. Ballingdon Valley is a fully licensed restaurant, air conditioned, and offers an extensive wine list to enjoy alongside your meal. Your food experience at Ballingdon Valley restaurant is guaranteed to be a memorable one, leaving you with a desire to return again and again.

Indian Ocean, Ipswich

In Bramford, Ipswich, Indian Ocean is a little gem of a restaurant with friendly staff, good service and excellent food. The restaurant’s menu, which is available eat in or takeaway is made up of an extensive variety of delicious Indian dishes, including those suitable for diners with allergies or special dietary requirements. Book now for Christmas! Indian Ocean can also be found on Just Eat, with free home delivery available within a seven mile radius.

Melford Valley, Long Melford

The Melford Valley is an award winning restaurant that retains a friendly, family feel whilst ensuring that the highest standards are maintained. An array of authentic meals are served, which are freshly prepared using the best and finest ingredients, and food can be consumed in the inviting restaurant or in the comfort of your own home. Whether choosing from the traditional selection, latest in Indian Avant Garde or the restaurant’s contemporary cuisine, you will be delighted by the aromas, flavours and visual presentation.

Sunday buffet as always 12pm to 4pm and the 100 dish taster menu is Sunday from 4pm to 9pm. As the festive season approaches you can choose from the three course ‘best of both worlds’ a la carte carvery – this is a turkey with all the English trimmings, as well as the multi award-winning Indian buffet. You can have either or you can have both at no additional cost.

Boxing Day offers a buffet at £10.95 with a choice of over 40 dishes, and bringing in the New Year is a Bollywood disco on New Years Eve.

Dhaka, Ipswich

Since 1984 the Dhaka restaurant has been expertly mixing spices to make the ultimate Indian Tandoori and Bangladeshi dishes. Regarded as one of the best Indian restaurant in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, the Dhaka invites customers to its ‘Happy Hour’ – Tuesday to Fridays from 5.30pm to 7pm – during which those dining in can enjoy main meals for half price. ‘Sunday Family Time’ main dishes are also half price all evening.

The Bekash, Ipswich

The Bekash is a specialist in authentic Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine for all occasions and functions. Monday to Thursday enjoy a special menu from 5.30pm to 11pm, which is only £12.95 for five courses, while on Sunday tuck into the restaurant’s all you can eat buffet. Between 12pm and 2pm prices are £8.95 for adults and £6.95 for children under 11 and from 5pm to 10pm, adults are £12.95 whereas children under 11 are £7.95. Get 20% off dining in and food only (T&Cs apply and this does not include buffet), or eat at home and have your food delivered.

Radhuni, Stowmarket

Rated as one of the top Indian restaurants in Stowmarket, you are welcomed to celebrate National Curry Week at Radhuni. Tempted by an unrivalled range of authentic and imaginative fusion dishes, its food is cooked to the highest standards using only the best quality and freshest ingredients. Radhuni prides itself on its excellent, personal service with many customers coming back time and time again. You won’t get bored of the wide selection of dishes, which are also available for takeaway within three miles of Stowmarket.

Gandhi Indian Cuisine

Gandhi Indian Cuisine is an established restaurant based in Ipswich which has been bringing its customers the best value for money, services and food for 29 years! The restaurant offers a great selection of curries and side dishes including its chef’s specialty dish, Ansari. All dishes are freshly prepared on site and there’s even a 20% off discount for takeaway orders that are collected.