Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

PUBLISHED: 12:40 03 November 2018

Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Archant

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

Only recently has peoples emotional wellbeing been considered as much a priority as their physical health Picture: Kingsley HealthcareOnly recently has peoples emotional wellbeing been considered as much a priority as their physical health Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

It’s been described as a ticking time bomb and a scourge of modern times. While 850,000 people are living with dementia in the UK today, the projected number for 2050 is two million.

The disease describes a set of symptoms that may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language. The changes are often small to start with, but for someone with dementia they have become severe enough to affect daily life, possibly presenting changes in mood or behaviour.

Alarmingly, Alzheimer’s Research UK statistics forecast that 24pc of men and 35pc of women who were born in 2015 will develop dementia during their lifetime.

While the search for cures for Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions that cause dementia has seen only painfully slow progress to date, there has been hearteningly rapid progress in understanding the condition and improving dementia care.

The WINGS mission statement Picture: Kingsley HealthcareThe WINGS mission statement Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Dementia care

Helen Gosling, an operations manager at Suffolk-based Kingsley Healthcare, described the change in dementia and general geriatric care that had taken place since she started work as a care home supper girl 27 years ago as “quite dramatic”.

She said: “In the past, people with dementia were simply regarded as confused.

“We used to look after their physical needs, but did not really delve into their past to try to understand their behaviour.

“They were still well cared for, but it is only in recent times that people’s emotional wellbeing has been considered as much a priority as their physical health.”

Living with dementia

The challenge of finding the best possible way to support people living with dementia has triggered a cultural change at Kingsley over the past decade through the development of its innovative dementia care programme called WINGS.

Helen said the transformation became obvious as soon as you walked through the door of a dementia care home such as Allonsfield House, in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge.

Activities for people with dementia

You might see Trevor Bennett walking round with the maintenance man, holding a clipboard and inspecting building work, while other residents might be joining in with chores such as dusting or peeling vegetables.

“It is not an image that fits the vision of a ‘rest home’, but modern care homes are very different places to those out-dated institutions where residents did little other than sit in a line,” said Helen.

Many of the residents at Allonsfield House, a sprawling country farmhouse dating back to the 17th century, are living with dementia.

However, Helen said that, even though their memory of recent years might be fading, their behaviour and emotions were still intimately connected to their life history – and that was why emotional support and care needed to be tailored to the individual.

She said: “It is about staff being aware of people’s likes and dislikes and their family history.

“For a woman who had always been house proud, contentment might come from something as simple as helping with the cleaning or tidying the kitchen.

“One of our former residents at Allonsfield House, Jeff, had been a journalist and was obviously passionate about his job.

“He was frustrated at no longer being able to work so we set him up with a desk and papers and pens. It made him much happier, although he still got cross when he said he had not met his deadlines.”

Care homes

Today’s focus on person-centred care meant residents’ families playing a key role in piecing together the jigsaw of an individual’s past.

“It has brought us closer to families. They come in now and treat it more like their home,” she said.

The sight of Allonsfield House manager Alex Powell’s pet terrier Squidgy running around between residents might be something many people would not associate with a care home.

However, Mrs Gosling said: “Pets are an important part of many people’s lives and there is no reason that should not carry on when they move into a care home.

“Animals can trigger many happy memories and pet therapy can have an enormous positive impact on people living with dementia.”

At the heart of the newn WINGS philosophy was the truth that you do not need to stop what you love doing when you come into care.

“We have moved away from clinical care homes. This is their home from home with a family friendly environment,” she said.

www.kingsleyhealthcare.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Video WATCH: Man with megaphone protests against First World War centenary music project at Ipswich Waterfront

24 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A man has been protesting the outdoor music project making the end of World War One Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man with a megaphone has been protesting against an outdoor music project marking the end of the First World War at the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

60 minutes ago
Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

12:06 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

11:33 Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Christchurch Park fireworks display WILL go ahead, say organisers

10:00 Brad Jones
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Organisers of Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display at Christchurch Park in Ipswich say it will definitely go ahead on Saturday night.

Essex Police hunt Braintree man wanted in connection to assault and theft

08:45 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information in their search for Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a breach of court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.

Shoppers and traders have their first chance to judge Ipswich Cornhill

39 minutes ago Paul Geater
Saturday morning crowds enjoying the new-look Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Weekend shoppers and Ipswich traders were keen to see the town’s new Cornhill after it was finally reopened after nine months’ work to redesign the heart of the town centre.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24