‘Only in East Anglia could Ed Sheeran, the world’s biggest pop star, go to the shops without being mobbed’

Terry Hunt is raising money for more defibrilators in Ipswich and Framlingham by doing the Suffolk Coastal Walk Archant

Gina Long talks about former East Anglian Daily Times editor Terry Hunt about the things he loves - and hates - about East Anglia

Terry Hunt was born in Suffolk and has lived in the county for almost all of his life. He was Editor of the East Anglian Daily Times for 21 years before retiring in September 2017. He is now involved in a number of local organisations. He is a Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk. Terry is married to Jane, the EADT’s Crown Court Correspondent. They have three grown-up children and a granddaughter. In May, Terry’s life was saved after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Ipswich town centre. Gina Long talks to Terry Hunt who along with his sister Karen is walking the Suffolk Coastal Walk next weekend. In May, Terry had a cardiac arrest in Ipswich town centre. He had an eight per cent chance of survival, but his life was saved by a paramedic using a defibrillator and a member of the public doing CPR. He is raising money to purchase more defibrillators, in the hope of helping save lives.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I’m proud to be a Suffolk boy. I was born in the county and have lived here all of my life apart from three years at university.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

The politely understated people. Only in Suffolk could Ed Sheeran, arguably the world’s biggest pop star, go shopping without being mobbed!

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

When people are rude and dismissive about our county town of Ipswich. It happens so often and is so self-defeating. Suffolk needs a strong, prosperous Ipswich.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

The Maharani in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Simply the best curry!

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Walking on the coast and finding a traditional Suffolk pub to enjoy a drink with a sea view. I couldn’t possibly live miles from the coast.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

No contest - the wonderful Framlingham castle. I fell in love with it decades before Ed Sheeran made it famous. The castle was the stunning view from my school.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The spring, when our beautiful county puts on its best clothes ready for (hopefully) another wonderful summer.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Well, it would have to be Ipswich Town Football Club in the 1970s. I could easily look like a real geek!

What is always in your fridge?

Aspall cider. I’m very proud that cider produced just a couple of villages from my childhood home has become such a famous and successful brand.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Always remember the lessons your parents and grandparents taught you and treat others the way you would want them to treat you.

What’s your favourite film?

The Woman In Red with Gene Wilder. Hilarious.

What was your first job?

Trainee reporter with the East Anglian Daily Times at Bury St. Edmunds in 1979. The office burned down on my watch.

What is your most treasured possession?

My health. I’ve learned a few lessons this year.

Who do you admire most?

My wife Jane. She is a phenomenon. She is the boss of the family, deals with everything that’s thrown at her, always stays positive...and works full-time in a demanding job.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Drinking too much tea. Very rock ‘n roll, I know!

What do you like about yourself most?

My commitment to causes I believe in. When something is worth doing, it’s worth doing well.

What’s your worst character trait?

I’m infuriatingly absent-minded. Jane would say I remember all the useless trivia and forget all the important stuff.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The beautiful Greek island of Kefalonia. An absolute paradise.

Best day of your life?

Any day when my children and darling little grand-daughter make me a very proud old man.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Scrambled eggs and tea at Marlesford Farm Cafe.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Aspall cider (see above).

What’s your hidden talent?

I have so few talents I can’t afford to hide any of them!

When were you most embarrassed?

Being a newspaper editor for more than 20 years, with tens of thousands of people seeing your efforts - warts and all - six days a week, teaches you not to embarrass easily.

What’s your earliest memory?

A rabbit running between my legs when I was three.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Imagine by John Lennon. Beautiful lyrics. Something to dream about.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

My first paid work was delivering the Evening Star - 25 years later I became Editor of the newspaper.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I’m sorry to tell you that you have cancer. That was ten years ago, and luckily it was caught very early.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

I belong here.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I want to tell you about the Suffolk Coastal Walk my sister Karen and I are doing in early November. We are raising money to buy more defibrillators for Suffolk. In May, I had a cardiac arrest in Ipswich town centre. I had an eight per cent chance of survival, but my life was saved by a paramedic using a defibrillator and a member of the public doing CPR. Defibrillators save lives - we can never have enough. If you want to help our fund-raising effort, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coastalwalkforsuffolkdefibrillator