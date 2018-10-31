Partly Cloudy

Give bikers a happy Christmas with some great gift ideas at Orwell Motorcycles

31 October, 2018 - 14:02
Orwell Motorcycles sells protective, safety clothing and staff can make sure it fits correctly. Picture: Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Orwell Motorcycles in Ipswich has a wide range of motorbike clothing and accessories and its expert staff can help you make the right choice and make sure it fits properly. Motoring editor Andy Russell also checks out some Christmas gift ideas for bikers.

Orwell Motorcycles parts, clothing and accessories manager Dave Forster with Rev'it's range specialist biker jeans. Picture: Andy RussellOrwell Motorcycles parts, clothing and accessories manager Dave Forster with Rev'it's range specialist biker jeans. Picture: Andy Russell

Looking for great Christmas present ideas and gifts for a biker? Well, there’s certainly no shortage of specialist protective clothing, equipment and accessories to choose from.

Helmets, gloves, boots, leathers, waterproof textile jackets and trousers, reinforced jeans, seasonal wear that’s light and airy for summer and warm, wind and waterproof for winter.

And that’s before you delve into the vast array of motorcycle accessories – luggage, sat-navs, intercom headsets, cleaning products, security devices and even heated handlebar grips, gloves and jacket liners for those hardy winter bikers.

But where do you start? Good motorcycle clothing isn’t cheap so buy wisely, ensuring it’s fit for purpose and fits properly for safety and comfort. The friendly service and expert advice of a good motorcycle clothing shop or dealer is invaluable.

Helmets from Shoei, Xlite/Nolan, Caberg and MT are stocked and Orwell Motorcycles can supply other brands. Picture: Andy RussellHelmets from Shoei, Xlite/Nolan, Caberg and MT are stocked and Orwell Motorcycles can supply other brands. Picture: Andy Russell

Take the professional staff – bikers themselves – at Orwell Motorcycles, in Ipswich, who are keen to share their product expertise and first-hand experience so bikers make the right choice.

The parts, clothing and accessories team at the Ranelagh Road dealership – manager Dave Forster, Dan Williams, James Wright and Jade Marshall – has nearly 40 years of experience so can advise on which motorcycle clothing is best for your riding, be it commuting, touring, track days or social rides out.

Mr Forster said: “Some people bring their partners in the run-up to Christmas and make mental notes of things they want or buy it in advance,” he said.

If that’s not possible, a gift voucher allows them to choose at leisure.

Parts, clothing and accessories advisor Dan Williams helps customer Janine Norris buy a new crash helmet. Picture: Andy RussellParts, clothing and accessories advisor Dan Williams helps customer Janine Norris buy a new crash helmet. Picture: Andy Russell

“We have tried and tested all of the gear and know what we are happy with. We like to think we can get people the right gear they want for what they use their motorcycle for.”

Its stylish, protective motorcycle clothing for men and women includes:

Helmets from Shoei, Xlite/Nolan, Caberg, MT. It can also supply other brands.

Motorcycle clothing – leathers, waterproof suits, textile jackets and trousers from Rev’it, Alpinestars, RST and now Halvarssons.

More bikers are now being drawn to casual protective motorcycle boots. Picture: Andy RussellMore bikers are now being drawn to casual protective motorcycle boots. Picture: Andy Russell

Gloves and boots.

Armoured trousers with abrasion-resistant linings, made from strong, synthetic, reinforced fibres, which won’t rip or hole coming into contact with the road.

Orwell Motorcycles also supplies special heated clothing such as gloves and jacket liners.

The Rev’it traditional, retro and casual clothing lines are particularly popular with riders.

There's plenty of choice of motorcycle gloves. Picture: Andy RussellThere's plenty of choice of motorcycle gloves. Picture: Andy Russell

“Rev’it has such a big range but anything we don’t stock we can order in for customers to try without obligation,” he said.

Halvarssons clothing, new in at Orwell Motorcycle, also has retro designs – a growing market.

“You can have a lot more casual look without compromising on safety. On the road I wear protective motorcycle jeans because it is so much nicer, if you are going out, to just take your jacket off and be wearing jeans and T-shirt. Jeans are very popular and casual-style boots are getting more so.”

Look for CE-approved motorcycle body armour, the European standard, in motorcycle protective gear bit it must also fit properly and be comfortable.

“If you are wearing clothing in the right material you are so much more comfortable, you stay warmer or cooler, safe and concentrate better so will be much happier on the bike.”

He urges people to buy the best crash helmet they can afford, then look at the other safety gear they need, even if on a budget.

He is a fan of Shoei helmets for quality, comfort, ventilation and fit and finish, and Orwell Motorcycles ensures the fit is spot on by fitting different liners free.

“Fit is the big thing about crash helmets – that is why you should be going into a motorcycle shop or dealer, and trying them on, and not doing it on the internet. A big mistake is buying a helmet that is too big as it will fall over your eyes.”

Manufacturers recommend changing helmets every five years – they deteriorate over time – or if dropped or damaged.

So happy, safe riding and a happy Christmas.

Orwell Motorcycles, Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, IP2 0AQ, is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, and Saturday, 8.30am to 5pm.

Telephone – 01473 257401.

Website – orwell.co.uk

Email – sales@orwell.co.uk, spares@orwell.co.uk, workshop@orwell.co.uk

