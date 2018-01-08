Overcast

Petrol prices hit three-year high

PUBLISHED: 13:29 08 January 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 08 January 2018

Petrol has risen to 121.11p a litre on average. Picture: PA

Petrol has risen to 121.11p a litre on average. Picture: PA

PA

A tank of unleaded fuel now costs nearly £4 more than it did six months ago, and experts predict the price to rise even further.

Motorists have begun the new year by paying the highest price for petrol since the end of 2014, as the “good times of lower-cost fuel” come to an end.

The average cost of unleaded in December rose for the second month running, from 120.66p to 121.11p – a 0.45p increase – while diesel went up from 123.06p to 123.46p – a rise of 0.4p.

A litre of petrol is now at its highest point since December 2, 2014, whereas diesel owners will be hoping never to see the 147.93p a litre they were charged in April 2012.

Both fuel types have increased substantially from July, when petrol was at its cheapest last year – 114.33p a litre – and diesel was 115.02p. This means a tank of unleaded for an average 55-litre family car now costs £66.61 – £3.73 more than it did in July. For diesel, a fill-up now stands at £67.90 – £4.64 more than last summer.

The current higher pump prices are a far cry from early 2016, when both fuels averaged 102p a litre. But, more positively, they are still considerably cheaper than April 2012, when the UK average prices of petrol and diesel reached record highs of 142p and 148p a litre respectively.

The price hikes have been driven by the increased cost of oil, which is now at its highest since May 2015 at 66.61 US dollars a barrel – the cost rose 3pc last month, having started the month at 64.59 dollars.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Sadly, December was the month oil reached its highest point for over two and a half years – something which motorists are now feeling the effect of at the pumps.

“On a brighter note, the shutdown of the North Sea Forties pipeline didn’t cause the price of oil to increase as many expected. It had been feared this would lead to petrol and diesel going up in the run-up to Christmas but, luckily for drivers, global oil production wasn’t negatively affected.

“It’s hard to see pump prices getting much cheaper in the early part of 2018. Unfortunately, the good times of lower cost fuel appear to be over and it’s probably now far more likely that we will see them going up as OPEC’s oil production cuts are starting to have the desired effect of reducing the global oil glut and pushing the barrel price higher.”

Exclusive: Madchester pioneers Happy Mondays to headline Jimmy’s Festival 2018

12:49 Wayne Savage
Happy Mondays. Photo: Paul Husband

Madchester pioneers Happy Mondays will headline this year’s Jimmy’s Festival, we can exclusively reveal.

Updated: Braintree MP James Cleverly handed promotion in cabinet reshuffle

55 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Braintree MP James Cleverly has been appointed deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

The MP for Braintree has been given a promotion by Prime Minister Theresa May in her cabinet reshuffle.

Expansion plans at multi-million pound University of Essex research park boosted by council cash injection

10:47 Emily Townsend
Artist's impression showing the Parkside Office Village's second phase, with the university's North Towers in the background. Pictures: STANLEY BRAGG ARCHITECTS

Ambitious plans to press ahead with the next phase of a multi-million pound research and technology park in Essex are one step closer thanks to a fresh funding boost.

Video: Greater Anglia says RMT strike cracking as some guards ignore strike call

10:47 Paul Geater
Members of the RMT stage a picket line opposite Ipswich station. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Rail services on the Greater Anglia network were running as normal on Monday – the first of three days of strike action by conductor/guards who are members of the RMT union.

Family pays tribute to Brian Mitchell who died in suspected hit-and-run

12:22 James Carr
Left to right, Allison Small, Susan Burdett, Graham Mitchell and Jean Mitchell. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Brian Mitchell, of Lowestoft, was rushed to hospital in November last year with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

White van driver allegedly failed to stop after knocking cyclist unconscious at Ipswich roundabout

11:41 Andrew Hirst
The crash happened near to the Warren Heath roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cyclist was knocked unconscious and suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a white van which is reported to have driven off without stopping.

Most read

Average speed cameras catch 10,000 drivers on Suffolk stretch of A12

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk-based Aspall cider sold to US beer giant Molson Coors

Aspall has been sold to US beer giant Molson Coors. Picture: ARCHANT

Volkswagen Golf on its roof after A134 crash near Ingham

Police on the scene of a road accident (stock image). Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Northstander: Sorry Mick, but your bewildering post-match assessment is quite simply wrong!

A young Town fan watches during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield United match on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kings of Anglia podcast: Ipswich Town’s direction, McCarthy’s future and January transfer talk

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Just how to do Ipswich Town break this Groundhog Day cycle?

Where do Town go from here? Town manager Mick McCarthy gives instructions during Saturday's limp FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

iwitness24

