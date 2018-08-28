Application for a Sex Establishment Licence

Application for a Sex Establishment Licence made under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1982, Part II, Schedule 3 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT I Vincent Reeve APPLIED ON: 29/10/2018 TO: St Edmundsbury Borough Council in respect of the premises known as: SECRETS located at (address of premises): 25, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1SJ for a licence to use the premises as a ‘Sex Establishment’ Sex Shop ANY PERSON wishing to oppose the application should write to the St Edmundsbury Borough Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3YU.

Correspondence in support of the application should also be sent to Licensing at the above address. Please note that any written representations received in response to this consultation are likely to be required to be made available for public inspection in accordance with the Local Government (Access to Information) Act 1985 Representations should be received within 28 days after the date of application being made to St Edmundsbury Borough Council